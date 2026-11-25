Tata Steel plans to acquire an enlarged APL Apollo Tubes at an enterprise value (EV) of about ₹89,000 crore. This includes an equity valuation of ₹61,342 crore for the 52.6 per cent stake and about ₹28,000 crore of debt that APL Apollo will assume to acquire Tata Steel’s tubes and colour-coated businesses in the first phase of the transaction.