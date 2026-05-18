Tata Steel falls 5% despite strong Q4; analysts see more upside ahead

They, however, upheld a long-term positive stance on Tata Steel share price declined 5.4 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade on Monday as analysts flagged near-term uncertainties related to price volatility and emission challenges in Europe post the Tata Group company's March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings.They, however, upheld a long-term positive stance on Tata Steel basis its strong set of earnings, which were aided by higher steel realisations, robust domestic volumes, and improving profitability in its European operations.

Analysts believe the steel-maker is well-positioned to sustain earnings momentum in FY27, supported by pricing strength, cost optimisation measures, and ramp-up of expansion projects in India.

Q4 margin at 15-year high

Notably, Tata Steel delivered a 15-quarter high Ebitda margin of 15.5 per cent, driven by steel price uptick across India and Europe, along with continued gains from cost transformation program. The company’s consolidated adjusted Ebitda beat Street estimates, aided by a ₹3,100-per-tonne sequential rise in realisations and 6.2 per cent growth in volumes. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,925.7 crore, climbing 124 per cent on year. On a standalone basis (India business), revenue came in at ₹38,654 crore, while Ebitda stood at ₹9,841 crore. India deliveries rose to 6.19 million tonnes during the quarter, supported by strong domestic demand and ramp-up at Kalinganagar facility.

India Ebitda per tonne improved to ₹15,885 during the quarter amid strong pricing. Motilal Oswal Financial Sevices said the quarter's performance was primarily driven by “healthy volume and NSR (net sales realisation) in India business.” ALSO READ: ITC Q4 preview, dividend: Revenue may grow 5%; all eyes on cigarette volume The brokerage highlighted that standalone average selling prices improved 5 per cent sequentially to ₹62,113 per tonne, driven by steel price recovery following safeguard duties. Europe, UK biz improve Meanwhile, Tata Steel witnessed a sharp improvement in Europe operations, where combined Europe Ebitda turned positive, albeit marginally at ₹32 crore, in Q4FY26, compared with an Ebitda loss of ₹750 crore a year ago and ₹170 crore in the December quarter.

Analysts expect Ebitda improvement to sustain for Europe’s operations in the coming quarters on account of ongoing cost-restructuring measures and improving prices, along with regulatory measures. “We expect operating conditions to improve in Europe amid recent steel price hikes in the UK and European markets following safeguard measures, including a 60 per cent reduction in tariff-free quotas and higher import duties, which should support a more balanced market environment,” noted analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services. This, it added, is expected to gradually reduce Ebitda losses in the UK, with the business potentially reaching Ebitda breakeven by the second half of the current financial year (H2FY27) if the current pricing levels sustain.

Emkay Global reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹230, citing improving spreads across geographies and better pricing trends. Going ahead, the brokerage expects Tata Steel’s Q1FY27 performance to remain strong, supported by margin expansion across geographies. “The Netherlands business could witness a steady profitability recovery with Ebitda per tonne improving to €75 by FY28 from €34 in Q4FY26, supported by cost optimisation initiatives,” Emkay Global added. Tata Steel: Management guidance & outlook On its part, Tata Steel management guided for incremental volume growth of around 2 million tonnes in FY27, driven mainly by Kalinganagar ramp-up and the Ludhiana electric arc furnace project.

Management also indicated that India steel realisations could improve by around ₹6,000 per tonne sequentially in Q1FY27 due to stronger flat steel pricing and auto contract revisions. Globally, management said the UK realisations are expected to improve by GBP 80/tonne Q-o-Q and Netherlands realizations by EUR 80/tonne Q-o-Q in Q1FY27. Overall, it expects margin to improve in India and UK in Q1FY27, with Netherlands likely seeing temporary margin pressure due to production disruptions and transition-related costs. “We raise our FY27/28 consolidated Ebitda estimates by 8 per cent/4 per cent, factoring in robust steel prices, leading to 18 per cent CAGR during FY26-28. We have increased capex estimates in line with guidance. Factoring in healthy outlook across all regions, we also raise our valuation multiple to 7.5x FY28E (vs 6.5x earlier),” said HDFC Securities with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target of ₹250.