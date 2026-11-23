Tata Steel share price: Tata group company Tata Steel has announced a strategic divestment plan, which will help unlock value for the steel major, analysts believe.

While Tata Steel shares slumped almost 6 per cent following the deal announcement on Monday, brokerages largely retained their bullish views on the counter, with both Emkay and JM Financial assigning 'BUY' calls. On Monday, Tata Steel stock was down 6.04 per cent at ₹167.

As part of the agreement, Tata Steel has approved divestment of its tubes business and its entire equity stake in Tata Steel Colors (formerly Tata BlueScope Steel) to APL Apollo for aggregate consideration of up to ₹28000 crore (equivalent to approximately ₹22/share).

The Tubes Business will be transferred for cash consideration of up to ₹11700 crore, while the entire 100 per cent stake in Tata Steel Colors will be sold for ₹16300 crore in cash. Both transactions are inter-conditional and are expected to close ALSO READ: APL Apollo tanks 15% on Tata Steel deal: Why analysts see near-term pain simultaneously, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, by March 31, 2028. Furthermore, earlier on Monday, the company said it will also pick a majority stake in the company by acquiring the entire promoter stake of 26.6 per cent in APL Apollo, an MOU with SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd, a company associated with the Promoter Group of APL Apollo, to set up exclusive contract manufacturing facilities of 5 MTPA of Colour Coated products.

What analysts say on Tata Steel Analysts believe the deal announced could lead to significant value unlocking of through sale of downstream business, but also marks a pivot away from the earlier planned expansion of tubes capacity, along with doubling the Colors business. "We view the transactions positively as a significant value-unlocking exercise and an important step towards downstream portfolio rationalisation," said JM Financial analysts. The aggregate consideration of up to ₹28000 crore provides substantial cash realisation and financial flexibility, equivalent to approximately 31 per cent of Tata Steel’s September 2026 consolidated net debt of ₹91423 crore. ALSO READ: The monetisation, said JM Financial, allows Tata Steel to unlock capital from downstream businesses and potentially redeploy it towards core steelmaking operations, capacity expansion and balance-sheet strengthening.ALSO READ: Tata Steel to acquire 26.6% stake in APL Apollo for ₹15,510 crore

Meanwhile, Emkay Global said that while it views the transaction as a significant strategic reset for Tata Steel, it is unsure if is an unambiguously positive portfolio-rationalization exercise. The consideration offers meaningful capital unlocking (~80 per cent of FY26 EBITDA and 31 per cent of 2Q net debt-to-EBITDA), but the divestment of businesses generating ₹16100 crore in revenue, along with combined net worth of Rs43bn, needs to be assessed against the earnings and growth potential being relinquished. Loss of downstream conversion economics and strategic optionality also warrants attention, especially without a disclosed long-term supply arrangement with APL Apollo, it noted. Emkay has a 'BUY' rating and a target price of ₹210 on the stock.