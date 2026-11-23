Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking highlights that Tata Steel is caught in a broader medium-term downtrend characterized by lower highs since its peak of ₹224.40 in May. The analyst adds that the recent pullback to ₹190-odd levels turned out to be a bull trap as sellers stepped in aggressively near the descending trendline resistance, driving Tata Steel's share price back below all four of its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages. Sarawagi sees immediate resistance for the stock in the ₹180–₹185 zone, with major resistance at ₹190. On the downside, the analyst expects immediate support around ₹170 followed by major support at ₹160–₹162. ALSO READ | Gold, Copper, Zinc, Aluminium: Morgan Stanley's outlook on key metals JSW Steel Current Market Price: ₹1,319 Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking highlights that Tata Steel is caught in a broader medium-term downtrend characterized by lower highs since its peak of ₹224.40 in May.The analyst adds that the recent pullback to ₹190-odd levels turned out to be a bull trap as sellers stepped in aggressively near the descending trendline resistance, driving Tata Steel's share price back below all four of its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages.Sarawagi sees immediate resistance for the stock in the ₹180–₹185 zone, with major resistance at ₹190. On the downside, the analyst expects immediate support around ₹170 followed by major support at ₹160–₹162.Current Market Price: ₹1,319

JSW Steel displays the strongest relative price structure among the three stocks on the daily timeframe, says Sarawagi. "Following a breakout from its October consolidation base near ₹1,160–1,175, JSW Steel surged to a fresh swing high of ₹1,370 earlier this month. While the stock is testing its short-term moving average, the broader moving average ribbon remains firmly in a bullish alignment underneath," explains the analyst. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 points, Nifty below 25,700; Nifty Bank snaps 2-day record rally Going ahead, Sarawagi sees immediate support for JSW Steel positioned between ₹1,275-1,290, with major positional support at ₹1,245, and flags the presence of a key resistance at ₹1,350 followed by the recent swing high of ₹1,370. Hindustan Zinc Current Market Price: ₹520 JSW Steel displays the strongest relative price structure among the three stocks on the daily timeframe, says Sarawagi."Following a breakout from its October consolidation base near ₹1,160–1,175, JSW Steel surged to a fresh swing high of ₹1,370 earlier this month. While the stock is testing its short-term moving average, the broader moving average ribbon remains firmly in a bullish alignment underneath," explains the analyst.Going ahead, Sarawagi sees immediate support for JSW Steel positioned between ₹1,275-1,290, with major positional support at ₹1,245, and flags the presence of a key resistance at ₹1,350 followed by the recent swing high of ₹1,370.Current Market Price: ₹520

Hindustan Zinc exhibits the weakest technical setup of the trio, trading in a well-defined sequence of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart, flags Sarawagi. "After failing to sustain its early-November bounce near ₹570, the stock faced heavy rejection from its declining moving average cluster, which has converted into a bearish ceiling," says the analyst. Sarawagi sees immediate support for the stock near the ₹500-mark followed by major support at ₹484, and expects immediate resistance at ₹540–555, with major supply anticipated near ₹570. Hindustan Zinc exhibits the weakest technical setup of the trio, trading in a well-defined sequence of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart, flags Sarawagi."After failing to sustain its early-November bounce near ₹570, the stock faced heavy rejection from its declining moving average cluster, which has converted into a bearish ceiling," says the analyst.Sarawagi sees immediate support for the stock near the ₹500-mark followed by major support at ₹484, and expects immediate resistance at ₹540–555, with major supply anticipated near ₹570.