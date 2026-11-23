Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Shares of metal stocks are in focus in Monday's trading session amid the Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes deals. In early trade, Tata Steel tumbled over 4 per cent, while APL Apollo Tubes cracked 10 per cent. Meanwhile, metal stocks have underperformed over the past two weeks or so tracking a decline in base metal prices. The Nifty Metal index shed over 5 per cent in the last two weeks, with Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc, National Aluminium Company and Tata Steel as the top losers, down 6-9 per cent. ALSO READ | APL Apollo tanks 10%, Tata Steel 5% on ₹28K-cr deal: What it means for cos Against this background, here's a chart check on prominent metal stocks - Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindustan Zinc by Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking. Tata Steel Current Market Price: ₹170.46
Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking highlights that Tata Steel is caught in a broader medium-term downtrend characterized by lower highs since its peak of ₹224.40 in May. The analyst adds that the recent pullback to ₹190-odd levels turned out to be a bull trap as sellers stepped in aggressively near the descending trendline resistance, driving Tata Steel's share price back below all four of its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages. Sarawagi sees immediate resistance for the stock in the ₹180–₹185 zone, with major resistance at ₹190. On the downside, the analyst expects immediate support around ₹170 followed by major support at ₹160–₹162. ALSO READ | Gold, Copper, Zinc, Aluminium: Morgan Stanley's outlook on key metalsJSW Steel Current Market Price: ₹1,319
JSW Steel displays the strongest relative price structure among the three stocks on the daily timeframe, says Sarawagi. "Following a breakout from its October consolidation base near ₹1,160–1,175, JSW Steel surged to a fresh swing high of ₹1,370 earlier this month. While the stock is testing its short-term moving average, the broader moving average ribbon remains firmly in a bullish alignment underneath," explains the analyst.
Going ahead, Sarawagi sees immediate support for JSW Steel positioned between ₹1,275-1,290, with major positional support at ₹1,245, and flags the presence of a key resistance at ₹1,350 followed by the recent swing high of ₹1,370. Hindustan Zinc Current Market Price: ₹520
Hindustan Zinc exhibits the weakest technical setup of the trio, trading in a well-defined sequence of lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart, flags Sarawagi. "After failing to sustain its early-November bounce near ₹570, the stock faced heavy rejection from its declining moving average cluster, which has converted into a bearish ceiling," says the analyst. Sarawagi sees immediate support for the stock near the ₹500-mark followed by major support at ₹484, and expects immediate resistance at ₹540–555, with major supply anticipated near ₹570.