Tata stock to buy: Axis picks Voltas on early summer, AC price hikes

Tata stock to buy: Shares of Voltas Ltd, a Tata Group company, could see stronger demand with the early onset of summer, according to Axis Direct. It said channel inventory has largely normalised, and pre-buying confidence is evident as temperatures rose in March across several regions.

"Indications of a heat wave, along with the likelihood of El-Nino, will further propel the recovery in demand for Summer products," the brokerage said as it noted that the company will have maximised capacity utilisation to almost 85-90 per cent.

Axis Direct believes that Voltas can outperform the industry with a positive trend in the market share, as it has recommended a 'Buy' rating. It has set a target price of ₹1,628, implying an upside of nearly 11 per cent from the previous close of ₹1472.25.

At present, Voltas’ Room Air Conditioners (RAC) lead the segment with a 17.9 per cent YTD market share. The brokerage has attributed this performance to stronger channel activity, network expansion, and improved retail and digital activation. BEE transition, RAC price hike On pricing and BEE transition, Voltas expects a price increase in RAC, driven mainly by commodity prices, rupee depreciation, and transition to the new BEE-related norms with a higher impact on 3-star and 5-star models. The brokerage said that these price increases will support margins in the medium term for Voltas. Voltas Beko, which offers a wide range of home appliances, also continued to gain market share, reaching 6.2 per cent YTD in refrigerators and 8.2 per cent in washing machines. The demand was driven by strong demand for semi-automatic washing machines and growth in locally manufactured refrigerator models.

It said that the brand remains "focused on expanding market share, while premiumisation and a deeper product portfolio are likely to support operating leverage over the medium term." The brokerage flagged that key risks for Voltas include flat summer sales and early onset of rains, which could weigh on demand. Also, a sharp increase in input prices may put pressure on margins. Voltas is a constituent of the BSE 200 index, and its shares have remained flat over the last year, while the Tata stock has moved around 37 per cent northward in two years, compared with a 4 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex.