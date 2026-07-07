Tata Stock: Trent tanks 11% as Q1 revenue growth misses Street estimates

Shares of Tata Group’s retail arm and operator of the popular Zudio brand, Trent, were under pressure on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, as the company announced its business update for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

Trent's share price declined as much as 11.28 per cent to ₹2966 apiece on the BSE during early trade on Tuesday. The counter continues to remain under pressure.

At 10:10 AM on Tuesday, Trent shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹2979.50 apiece, down 10.88 per cent from the previous close of ₹3,343.4 per share. At the same time, the benchmark BSE Sensex was at 78,504, up 218 points or 0.28 per cent. At the current market price, the company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹1,59,127.15 crore.

Q1 revenue misses Street expectations According to the company's exchange filing, Trent reported standalone revenue of ₹5,666 crore for Q1FY27, up around 19 per cent year-on-year from ₹4,781 crore. The growth, however, fell short of Street expectations of 22-23 per cent. Revenue from the sale of products (net of GST) also rose around 19 per cent year-on-year. The revenue growth was supported by a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in store count. However, revenue per store declined around 5 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 4 per cent decline in the March quarter (Q4FY26), suggesting either slower ramp-up of new stores or continued cannibalisation across select locations.

During the quarter, Trent added 26 stores, taking its total fashion format store count to 1,312, up 26 per cent year-on-year. Westside added one net store during the quarter, taking its total store count to 301, up 21 per cent year-on-year. Zudio opened 19 net new stores, taking its network to 982 stores, up 28 per cent year-on-year. ALSO READ: TCS Q1 preview, dividend: Revenue seen flat, wage hikes to weigh on margins The company's other fashion formats added six stores sequentially to reach 29 stores, with the count remaining flat on a year-on-year basis. Brokerages flag weaker-than-expected growth Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock but noted that the company's 19 per cent revenue growth missed its estimate of 22 per cent.

The brokerage highlighted that Trent shares had rallied 23 per cent over the past month and nearly 50 per cent from their March 2026 lows on expectations of a pickup in revenue growth from around 20 per cent in Q4FY26. "In this context, the 19 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth is weaker and would likely lead to a correction in the stock," said Motilal Oswal said. ICICI Securities said the revenue growth was broadly in line with its expectation of 20 per cent, although below broader Street estimates of 22-23 per cent. The brokerage expects like-for-like (LFL) growth to remain flat or in the low single digits in Q1FY27. It sees revenue growth staying in the high-teens to low-twenties in the near term, with an improvement to the mid-twenties as a larger proportion of stores mature and revenue per square foot improves.