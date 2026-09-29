Tata stocks drop amid listing concerns; Titan and TCS lead decline

Tata group stocks dropped nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, dragged down by Titan and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) amid a volatile broader market. The decline comes after two consecutive sessions of market losses and reports that Tata Trusts may attempt to avoid listing Tata Sons.

The Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group 25 per cent Cap was at 13,445.70, down 0.95 per cent from its previous close of 13,575.10, according to NSE data. The Nifty 50, meanwhile, stood at 22,716.20, down 0.28 per cent from 22,780.25.

Three-fifths of the Nifty Tata Group index lagged, led by Titan and TCS, according to NSE data. Titan was also the worst-performing stock in the Nifty 50 index, while Voltas recorded the biggest overall decline within the Tata group.

"There is a lot of ambiguity (in the Tata group), a lot of question marks going out. Any larger investor will not wish to park their money when there are question marks around, even though it is the worthwhile Tata group. That is why there is a good amount of sell-off within Tata group companies. I am not positive on Tata stocks but have a positive outlook only on Titan, which has a ‘Buy’ rating," said Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital. Sharma believes that Titan will benefit from Tanishq, the jewellery brand that dominates Titan’s revenue share and augments the company’s revenue during the festive season every year.