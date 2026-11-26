Tata group stocks traded in a narrow range on Thursday, November 26, with the majority eking out minute gains and only a handful trading with cuts following the decision by Tata Trusts to move the Bombay High Court challenging the reappointment of ‌N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Tata Sons shifted the board meeting date from November 26 to November 30 as Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and nominee director, pressed for a mandatory seven-day notice period. The Trusts will file suits in the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors

At the last check, among the group stocks, Tata Motors Ltd.’s stock declined the most, with the counter trading over 3 per cent lower at ₹427 on NSE. The second biggest laggard was Tata Consumer Products Ltd, which was trading 1.08 per cent lower at ₹1,171, followed by The Indian Hotels Company, which was trading 0.6 per cent lower at ₹895 apiece. On the other hand, the group’s most valuable company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, emerged as the top gainer, with the IT giant gaining over 2 per cent at ₹2,574 apiece. TCS was followed by Tata Steel, which also surged over 2 per cent to trade at ₹162. Third biggest gainer was Nelco Ltd, trading 1.6 per cent higher

Kranthi Bathini, director, equity strategy at Wealth Mills Securities, said that the developments at Tata Trusts and the Tata Group have seen several twists and turns. While there is no concrete conclusion yet on the potential listing of Tata Sons or the differences of opinion among trustees, these developments are unlikely to have a significant impact on the day-to-day operations of individual Tata Group companies. He added that at the company level, Tata Group businesses have strong management structures. While the developments at the trust and board levels could affect the long-term vision of these companies, the operational impact is likely to be minimal. Their business models remain intact, and recent quarterly results have also been reasonably good. “Since these companies operate in distinct sectors and business segments, their day-to-day operations are largely continuing as usual,” he added. Notably, In his latest communication to Tata Sons, Noel has reportedly said that the issues listed by him should be discussed first at the board meeting. While the Tata Sons board is expected to focus on taking forward the listing of the holding company, Noel has stressed the need to deliberate on the alternative plan to restructure Tata Sons as a priority so that it remains privately held.