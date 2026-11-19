Shares of Tata Tech rose over 9 per cent on Thursday after the company's ‘Investor Day’ on November 19, where management outlined an ‘ambitious’ FY30 growth roadmap, analyst said.

The company's counter at 01:52 PM was trading 6.4 per cent higher at ₹698.65 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.66 per cent at 25,360.85. In intraday trade, the stock rose 9.3 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹717.8 per share.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said Tata Technologies' share price rose after Investor Day on November 19, where management outlined an ambitious FY30 growth roadmap.

The key announcements included FY30 revenue target of $1.1–1.3 billion versus approximately $620 million in FY26, implying a 15–20 per cent compound annual growth rate. On the margin expansion front, the company set its operating Ebitda margin target of over 20 per cent by FY30 versus 15.5 per cent in FY26. In terms of the software business, management aims to double the software business over the next three years. In the Aerospace opportunity, the company is targeting $100 million revenue by FY28. Meanwhile, in AI-led engineering, Tata Tech aims for a greater focus on AI-driven product development and software-defined vehicles, Agrawal highlighted