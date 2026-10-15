Tata Technologies' premium valuations limit upside despite Q2 growth

The change recognises revenue over the licence term rather than upfront.
Excluding this, consolidated revenue growth in rupee terms would have been 2.8 per cent rather than the 2.1 per cent reported by the company.
Deal wins remained healthy, with five large wins in Q2, including a $138 million full-vehicle engineering programme for a leading European luxury OEM, marking the second consecutive quarter of $100 million-plus deal wins.
The IT major reiterated its expectation of a strong double-digit consolidated revenue growth in FY27.
Growth in the second half of FY27 would be supported by the recently-secured large engagements.
The margin performance was lower than expected as it fell 40 basis points (bps) sequentially to 12.9 per cent.