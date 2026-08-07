Tata Tech surges 15% in two days, hits 52-week high; what's driving stock?

Tata Technologies share price movement

Tata Technologies share price hit a 52-week high of ₹867, soaring 8 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Tata Group Company surged 15 per cent amid reports of striking an outsourcing deal with Honda.

The market price of Tata Technologies bounced back 71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹507.50 touched on March 30, 2026. It hit a record high of ₹1,400 on November 30, 2023.

At 12:57 PM, the stock was trading 7.8 per cent higher at ₹865.25, compared to 0.56 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped five-fold, with a combined nearly 8 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Tata Technologies share price? According to media reports, Honda Motor has outsourced the end-to-end development of a new vehicle platform to Tata Technologies. The deal would be the first time a Japanese automaker entrusted an Indian engineering services company with developing an entire vehicle programme, a report suggests. The platform will support multiple conventional, hybrid and electric vehicle models, underscoring Tata Technologies’ growing capabilities in automotive Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) while highlighting increasing global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) adoption of outsourced engineering to reduce costs and accelerate product development, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, the BSE sought clarification from Tata Technologies on August 7, 2026, regarding news reports that Honda outsourced a new vehicle programme to the company to cut costs. Tata Technologies – Overview, outlook Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company serving OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers across automotive, aerospace, and industrial heavy machinery sectors. The company operates through two main segments, Services and Technology Solutions. In the Q1 earnings conference call, Tata Technologies said that the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) was a year of transition and investment for the company. FY27 is poised to be a breakout year.

The demand environment remains constructive, reflected in healthy activity across the company’s strategic growth areas, a robust pipeline of large opportunities, improving deal conversion, and greater visibility across key customer programs. Combined with the company’s ongoing investments in AI, disciplined focus on operational efficiency, and continued portfolio diversification, the management believes the company is positioned to deliver strong double-digit organic revenue growth in FY27. Customers are prioritizing programs that accelerate product launches, improve efficiency, reduce cost, strengthen software capability and support the transition to intelligent, connected software-defined products. That is precisely where Tata Technologies has been investing and where the company’s capabilities are becoming more relevant, it added.