Tax concessions, FCNR sweeteners may impact forex marginally: Joseph Thomas

The policy has been presented against an uncertain global environment, with the West Asia conflict still eluding a clear resolution. This situation has resulted in high oil prices in the global markets and resultant inflationary pressures in the local economy. This fundamental problem has been further compounded by the weaker Rupee. The Rupee has lost ground against the Dollar with little support from trade, and due to the persistent exit from the domestic equity market by the overseas investors.

The exit by overseas investors still continues unabated, and this has added to the further dismay on the exchange rate front as well. The limited visibility and, therefore, the limited options have prompted the central bank to keep the rates stable where they are at present. The status quo was expected by the majority of the market participants.

The monetary policy committee had limited options. There was no way they could have cut the rates. Hiking the rates also would not have been a feasible option given the impact of the conflict on economic growth. But the potential for inflation would have been a solid justification for the hike, given the fact that for the whole year the inflation rate projected is 5.10 per cent. ALSO READ: RBI aims to attract stable capital, ease external financing: Prateek Ancha Also, a hike in the rates would have had a positive impact on the Rupee as the currency yield would have risen higher. The government has, meanwhile, announced a number of measures to boost forex inflows. The measures essentially focused on a reduction in the taxes for foreign institutional investors, and also a better deal on the FCNR deposits for the depositors.

A hike in the base rate, along with the tax concessions, would have been a workable proposition given the need to shore up the forex inflows. The ability to attract investments would depend not on specific incentives, though they are relevant. But ultimately, it will depend on the merits of the investment proposition itself. The investment flows will improve with higher yields on the investments, which is possible only if the current yields rise further towards the rates that were prevailing in 2023- 2024, when the 10-year benchmark yields were somewhere like 7.4 per cent - 7.6 per cent.

ALSO READ: Indian Bank, Phoenix Mills among stocks to buy post RBI Policy: Teji Mandi Last time around, when the JP Morgan Index inclusion happened, the inflows totalled $16 billion, against an expected $20-25 billion inflows, of which about $3 billing has already moved out. Even with the inclusion of government bonds in other indexes, the impact of measures like tax concessions may have a marginal impact, as the overriding considerations may be elsewhere, as indicated earlier. With projections of higher inflation and slightly lower growth rates, the pressure on domestic market yields will continue to be an unavoidable reality, especially in the face of a huge government borrowing program. While provision of liquidity may take care of the primary issues to some extent, the sustainable interest of investors, both domestic and overseas, would be entirely the work of the trajectory of interest rates determined by liquidity, price level, and government finances. Investors should focus on the very short end of the curve for the portfolio, while any longer-term commitment may be made through private or performing credit products from established institutions, selectively.