TCI shares jump nearly 15% as board to consider share buyback proposal

Transport Corporation of India’s share price gained nearly 15 per cent on Friday after the company announced a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

As of 02:28 PM, the company’s share price was trading 9.30 per cent higher at ₹911 apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 23,117.45. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 14.6 per cent at ₹955.

The company’s board will meet on Tuesday, September 29, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. As of 30 June 2026, the promoter and promoter group held a 68.86 per cent stake in the company.

The company in an exchnage filing said, “a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and matters necessary and incidental thereto.” Transport Corporation share price TCI’s share price has delivered a 9.76 per cent return over one week and 1.91 per cent over one month. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined 16 per cent, while its one-year return stands at negative 24.13 per cent. Over the longer term, TCI’s stock has gained 15.32 per cent over three years and 118.63 per cent over five years.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said, TCI has been undergoing a corrective move since July 2025, which halted near the upper band price support of its previous congestion zone. "Moving forward, we expect this rally to face resistance around the ₹970–980 levels. A decisive close above ₹980 could push the stock toward ₹1,050 and higher in the near term," he added. Transport Corporation results Q1FY27 The company’s net profit declined 0.75 per cent to ₹105.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹106.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Revenue rose 9.58 per cent to ₹1,248.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹1,139.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.