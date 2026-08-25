TCS eyes cross-selling, expansion to offset margin hit from MHP buy

TCS, through its wholly owned subsidiary TCS Netherlands, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Porsche’s management and IT consulting subsidiary, MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP), for a cash consideration of €320 million.

MHP is a Germany-headquartered firm with about 4,500 employees and approximately 300 clients. The CY25 revenue of €742 million implies an acquisition valuation multiple of 0.43 times CY25 revenue. MHP’s revenues for the last three years were €742 million (CY25), €830 million (CY24) and €828 million (CY23), showing a declining trend as the EU's automotive industry faces intense competition.

Given timely regulatory approvals, the deal may close in three-four months. Revenue per employee for MHP is around $200,000 and the work is onsite-centric, which is usually low-margin. MHP is said to get 40 per cent of its revenues from Porsche and the rest from other OEMs/clients, with a euro bias. The acquisition would add about 2-3 per cent to TCS's total revenue.