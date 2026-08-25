TCS eyes cross-selling, expansion to offset margin hit from MHP buy

Porsche’s five-year deal with MHP and TCS, worth €1.25 billion, creates a foundation for a broader partnership. It defines TCS as a strategic consulting and technology partner with an anchor automotive client with very high brand recognition. The planned AI Mobility Centre of Excellence would focus on industrialising use cases across mobility.
MHP is headquartered in Ludwigsburg, Germany. It has a presence in Romania, the UK, the US, India and Mexico through subsidiaries. Its capabilities span business consulting, digital transformation, AI, SAP transformation, manufacturing digitalisation, connected mobility and software-defined mobility across automotive and manufacturing, aerospace, defence, energy and the public sector.