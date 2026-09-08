TCS falls 1% as JM Fin expects macro pressures to stay; stock down 30% YTD

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s share price fell over 1 cent on Tuesday after the brokerage firm JM Financial maintained a mixed stand on the company post management meet. TCS stock has fallen 5.07 per cent in the past week, 8.31 per cent in the past month and 30.32 per cent year-to-date.

As of 09:18 AM, the company’s share price was trading 0.92 per cent lower at ₹2,249 apiece, meanwhile Nifty 50 was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 23,692.90. The company’s stock hit an intraday high of 1.14 per cent at ₹2,244

JM Financial on Tata Consultancy Services

The brokerage firm noted that the company’s commentary continues to indicate decent demand; however, macro uncertainty persists. Improvement in the macro environment would likely result in increased spending.

The brokerage firm added that the company noted that Q2FY27 is expected to be better than Q1FY27. Further, JM said that the BFSI and Technology verticals remain healthy, whereas the CPG and Life Sciences & Healthcare verticals are likely to stay soft in the near term. “The Manufacturing vertical would likely benefit due to ramp-up of the SKF deal and TCS is seeing an increasing number of sizeable legacy modernisation deals versus earlier, typically $5–10mn, across verticals,” JM added. There is no pricing pressure in these newer modernisation deals and competitive intensity remains elevated across renewals and negotiations; that said, “TCS continues to focus on profitability along with investments,” the brokerage said

JM also noted that TCS remains eligible for a buyback. The board considers both dividend and buyback options from time to time. TCS Q1FY27 The Mumbai-headquartered firm reported a net profit of ₹13,349 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), up 4.6 per cent from ₹12,760 crore in the year ago period. TCS’ revenue grew 13.9 per cent in reported terms at ₹72,275 crore, compared to ₹63,437 crore for Q1FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 2.2 per cent, and 0.4 per cent in constant currency terms. TCS’ performance was a beat on revenue growth, and a marginal miss on profit compared to Bloomberg estimates, which projected revenue at ₹71,862 crore and net profit at ₹13,394 crore.