Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price today

Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) traded 2 per cent higher at ₹2,420 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.6 per cent at 74,102.69 at 01:26 PM.

In the past one month, the stock price of the information technology (IT) giant underperformed the market, falling up to 11 per cent, as against a 8.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past one year, TCS's share price plunged 34 per cent, as compared to 4.6 per cent fall in the benchmark index. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,679.90 on March 26, 2025 and touched a 52-week low of ₹2,350 on March 23, 2026.

ICICI Securities view on TCS, IT sector The Nifty IT index has witnessed a sharp correction over the past few months, declining 25 per cent year to date (YTD), primarily driven by rising concerns around the potential impact of Generative AI (Gen AI) on the long-term business model of IT services companies, along with macro and geopolitical uncertainties. Large-cap and midcap IT stocks have corrected meaningfully despite relatively stable operating performance and continued deal wins, as investors reassess near-term growth visibility and the potential structural implications of AI on traditional services delivery models. However, historical technology transitions such as ERP adoption, cloud migration and digital transformation cycles suggest that while new technologies may initially compress revenue growth, they eventually expand the total addressable market (TAM) for IT services companies.