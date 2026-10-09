IT sector defies US green card suspension worries to rally 3%; here's why

IT stocks: Major Indian IT stocks rallied up to 5 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, shrugging off concerns over the latest US visa curbs, as encouraging quarterly results from index bellwether : Major Indian IT stocks rallied up to 5 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, shrugging off concerns over the latest US visa curbs, as encouraging quarterly results from index bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and expectations that already-tightened H-1B visa hiring would limit the impact of the new guidelines lifted sentiment.

All index constituents traded in the green, buoying the 10-pack Nifty IT 3.13 per cent to 28,604 during the intraday session.

TCS, which reported better-than-expected Q2 performance, was the top gainer with a 4.61 per cent rise to ₹2171.7. Mphasis, Coforge, LTM and Persistent gained over 3.5 per cent each. HCL Technologies and Infosys added 2.9 per cent each, while Tech Mahindra rose 2.6 per cent and OFSS 2.4 per cent.