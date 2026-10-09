Home / Markets / News / IT sector defies US green card suspension worries to rally 3%; here's why

IT sector defies US green card suspension worries to rally 3%; here's why

IT stocks: All index constituents traded in the green, buoying the 10-stock Nifty IT 3.13 per cent to 28,604 during the intraday session.

IT sector
Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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IT stocks: Major Indian IT stocks rallied up to 5 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, shrugging off concerns over the latest US visa curbs, as encouraging quarterly results from index bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and expectations that already-tightened H-1B visa hiring would limit the impact of the new guidelines lifted sentiment.
 
All index constituents traded in the green, buoying the 10-pack Nifty IT 3.13 per cent to 28,604 during the intraday session.
 
TCS, which reported better-than-expected Q2 performance, was the top gainer with a 4.61 per cent rise to ₹2171.7. Mphasis, Coforge, LTM and Persistent gained over 3.5 per cent each. HCL Technologies and Infosys added 2.9 per cent each, while Tech Mahindra rose 2.6 per cent and OFSS 2.4 per cent. 
 
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Topics :H1B VisaIndian IT SectorNifty IT stocksIT stocksIndustry ReportMarkets NewsStock Market TodayMarketsQ2 results

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

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