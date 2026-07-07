TCS Q1 preview, dividend: Revenue seen flat, wage hikes to weigh on margins

TCS Q1 results date and time: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, will announce its TCS dividend 2026 record date Along with the Q1 results, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, will announce its June quarter (Q1FY27) result s on Thursday (June 9, 2026). TCS will declare its results post market hours (after 3:30 PM).Along with the Q1 results, TCS could also declare an interim dividend for the shareholders, for which the company has set July 15 as the record date.

"The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," TCS said in a filing.

TCS Q1 results expectations Brokerages said that the IT sector is facing multiple headwinds and that will keep recovery in flux. The start to Q1FY27E has come in slower than expected. Rupee depreciation offers some margin cushion, but AI-led deflation concerns have triggered a broader multiple de-rating across the sector. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the demand commentary is expected to stay soft in 1QFY27, as macro, AI and geopolitical overhangs continue to weigh on discretionary spending and decision-making cycles. On TCS, MOFSL said that the margins may decline sharply in the June quarter due to annual wage hikes and that the company is likely to report flat Q-o-Q CC revenue.

TCS Q1 preview by ICICI Securities ICICI Securities expects 0.3 per cent Q-o-Q CC (flat Q-o-Q USD) revenue growth in Q1FY27, led by delays or deferrals in ramp-up of TCV to revenue due to weak macro from the West Asia war. Slowdown in ramp-up of TCV to revenue is broad-based across verticals. Revenue in dollar terms is pegged at $7,617 million, flat on a Q-o-Q basis and up 2.6 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. Revenue in rupee is expected to rise by 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,22,670 million. It expects the BFSI vertical to lead revenue growth, led by ramp-up of two mega deal wins in FY27. TCS has announced 9 large deals in Q1FY27 so far, and this also includes a mega deal win with SKF for global AI-led business transformation. The brokerage expects healthy deal bookings between $9-11 billion for the quarter.

As per ICICI Securities estimates, Ebit margin may contract by 150 bps Q-o-Q and 69 bps Y-o-Y to 23.8 per cent, led by a three-month impact from the annual wage hike, investments in AI and sales & marketing, which are likely to be offset by currency tailwinds (INR depreciated 2.5 per cent versus USD Q-o-Q). Ebit is estimated at ₹1,71,779 million, down 3.9 per cent Q-o-Q and up 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y. The IT giant's adjusted net profit in the quarter under preview could come in at ₹1,31,730 million, down 4 per cent on a quarterly basis and up 3.2 per cent on a yearly basis.

TCS has not yet announced finalisation of land purchase for the AI datacentre buildout in its hyper-vault business. Post land finalisation, the AI datacentre build-out would take 18 months, the brokerage said. TCS Q1 preview by HDFC Securities HDFC Securities expects TCS to report flat to negative Q-o-Q CC growth to $7,627 million (up 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y). In terms of domestic currency, the net sales could grow by 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹722.26 billion. The brokerage expects TCS to report an Ebit margin of 24.8 per cent in the first quarter, down 45 bps Q-o-Q and up 37 bps Y-o-Y. The adjusted PAT for the three-month period may come in at ₹138.44 billion, up 0.9 per cent Q-o-Q and 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company is expected to report TCV of $8-10 billion in the June quarter, said the brokerage, adding that the management commentary on demand outlook, discretionary spending, client budgets, AI deflationary impact, and delays in decision making will be closely monitored. TCS Q1 preview by Centrum Centrum said that it expects TCS to report CC revenue growth of 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q, led by the BFSI vertical, impacted due to weak macro from the West Asia war. The brokerage has pegged the IT major's revenue at ₹7,21,668 million in Q1FY27, up 2.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y.