TCS Q2 preview, dividend: Analysts see modest growth; PAT may rise by 13%

TCS Q2 results preview, dividend announcement: (TCS) will kick off the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the Q2FY27 earnings season with the announcement of its results on October 8 (Thursday). TCS will announce its results after market hours, post 3:30 PM.

TCS dividend 2026 record date

Along with the results, the board of TCS could also declare a second interim dividend for shareholders.

TCS has already fixed October 14 as the record date for the interim dividend, according to an exchange filing. This means shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records or the depositories’ records on the record date, will be eligible for the dividend.

TCS Q2 results preview

According to brokerages estimates, large-cap IT companies to deliver a soft quarter in what is typically a seasonally strong quarter. Within the universe, TCS, the country's largest IT services company, is projected to post modest revenue growth in Q2FY27. In constant currency (CC) terms, TCS could report low growth due to the impact of the West Asia crisis. Margins are expected to remain largely stable, while deal wins are likely to stay decent despite a slower-than-expected recovery in demand. The company may report up to 13 per cent sequential rise in net PAT. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, on the bourses, TCS shares on Monday closed 1.9 per cent higher at ₹2,114.40.

TCS Q2 preview: Nuvama Research According to Nuvama Research, TCS could deliver +0.6 per cent Q-o-Q CC revenue growth and +0.5 per cent Q-o-Q USD growth at $7,662 million. Modest growth affected by a slower-than-expected pickup in the second half of the quarter amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Ebit may rise by 2.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹17,674 crore, while margins are likely to expand +20bp Q-o-Q to 24.2 per cent. PAT may come in flat at ₹13,722 crore sequentially. Deal-wins, the brokerage said, are likely to be solid with large deals from MHP, BSNL and Metro. TCS Q2 preview: HDFC Securities Analysts at HDFC Securities said that TCS could trail expectations for a seasonally-strong quarter. TCS is likely to maintain a margin band of 26-28 per cent in Q2, with the company expected to report TCV of USD 8-10 billion.

According to estimates, TCS could report a 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net sales at USD 7,652 million. In rupee terms, the net sales is projected to grow by 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73,081 crore. Ebit could increase by 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,484 crore, while Ebit margin could contract by 70 bps YoY to 24.5 per cent. PAT is seen rising by nearly 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,638 crore. TCS Q2 results preview: JM Financial JM Financial expects deal wins in the quarter at USD 8–10 billion. It anticipates margins to improve marginally as wage hikes are behind, majorly offset by investments in the business. It sees operational efficiencies as the tailwinds, while investments in business as headwind.

According to its estimates, TCS revenue could rise by 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹73,110.2 crore in the quarter under preview. Ebit may grew by 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,609 crore, while Ebit margin may shrink by 110 bps to 24.1 per cent. Net profit is expected to rise by 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,702 crore. Key monitorables in TCS Q2 results include:i) anticipated impact of furloughs in Q3 and possibility of growth uptick and discretionary spending recovery in the second half of FY27; ii) deal intake and deal pipeline (including AI/Gen AI); iii) revenue contribution from the BSNL contract; iv) demand trends in key verticals like BFSI, Retail, Hi Tech, Manufacturing, and Communications; v) pricing environment; vi) margin outlook; vii) update on HyperVault business; viii) management commentary on likely revenue deflation from AI and potential growth in new AI-related services, demand environment across geographies; ix) tweaking in talent hiring plan with progress in AI; x) progress on partnerships with major tech companies in the AI ecosystem.