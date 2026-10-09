TCS Q2 review: Analysts flag weak margins amid steady growth; stock up 5.6%

TCS’s Q2FY27 results reflected modest revenue growth, resilient deal wins and continued margin pressure, prompting a cautious near-term outlook from brokerages. While Nomura and Motilal Oswal reiterated their Buy ratings, citing growth visibility from deal bookings and improving international demand, Nirmal Bang flagged subdued growth and disappointing margins. Emkay retained its Add rating but lowered earnings estimates, citing higher investments and softer operating performance. Brokerages broadly agreed that selective client spending, AI-led pricing pressures and investments in new growth engines could constrain near-term profitability, even as AI services demand and the deal pipeline offer longer-term opportunities.

The stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹2,193 on the NSE, up 5.6 per cent. At 09:19 AM, TCS shares were trading at ₹2,147, up around 3.44 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.49 per cent at 22,341. The stock also gained after the company said its PERM applications were in single digits over the last two years.It further added that the company does not expect the suspension to impact its workforce strategy or customer engagements. The statement came after The US administration’s the Permanent Labor Certification programme (PERM) on October 8 halted new filings and processing of pending PERM applications involving employers such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Cognizant, Microsoft, Adobe and Capgemini.

Brokerage View on TCS Q2FY27 Result Nomura Nomura noted that TCS’s 2QFY27 revenue was marginally ahead of our estimate. The brokerage added that trailing-twelve-months deal wins were flat y-o-y. From a near-term perspective, TCS noted no change in the demand environment vs Q1, and continued scrutiny on discretionary spends that offer no near-term benefits. In Q2 particularly, there was a deferral of a project in India which TCS expects to come back in the medium term, while it expects international markets to maintain the current momentum based on the deal pipeline and client demand. Demand for AI services remains on growth path and now form 10 per cent of total revenues.

Nomura has reduced its earnings per share estimate for financial year 2026–27 by 2.6 per cent due to expectations of lower profit margins. However, its FY28 earnings estimate remains unchanged. The brokerage has maintained its target price of ₹2,630, valuing TCS at 16 times its estimated earnings per share for FY28. TCS is currently trading at 12.6 times its estimated FY28 earnings per share of approximately ₹164. Motilal Oswal Financial Services MOFSL noted that TCS’s demand commentary saw no meaningful change, with discretionary programs continuing to see measured decision making. While TCV increased to $9.6 billion and client conversations remained constructive, “we believe the near-term outlook remains dependent on pipeline conversion and a recovery in regional markets,” the brokerage added.

The brokerage highlighted that the management is confident of sustained growth momentum over the medium term, based on TCV, pipeline, and client conversations. However, it declined to comment on the next quarter. Motilal Oswal Financial Services lowered its estimated profit margins for financial years 2026–27 (FY27) and 2027–28 (FY28) by 40 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively. It has also cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1.6 per cent for FY27 and 1.5 per cent for FY28, citing continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, hiring, partnerships and higher subcontracting costs. The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Consultancy Services, with a target price of ₹2,400, valuing the stock at 15 times its estimated earnings per share for FY28. This implies an upside potential of approximately 16 per cent from the prevailing market price.

Nirmal Bang Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang noted that, TCS delivered a weak Q2FY27 performance in terms of underlying growth and order-book momentum, while margins remained under pressure. It added that, EBIT margin was flat q-o-q at 24 per cent and remained under pressure, with higher subcontracting costs; a higher bench; and investments in strategic partnerships, M&A, niche talent, and growth areas offsetting operating leverage. Nirmal Bang noted that EBIT margin was 35 basis points below consensus and 52 basis points below NBIE estimates. Management indicated that further investment-related headwinds could continue in H2, including 50 basis point dilution from MHP, subject to closure timing, along with furlough seasonality and ecosystem investments.

Emkay Emkay said that, TCS’s 2Q operating performance was softer than our expectations.The brokerage highlighted that management indicated that the demand environment has not materially changed sequentially, with discretionary programs lacking near-term value remaining under scrutiny. TCS continues to strengthen capabilities through acquisitions and investments in frontier AI partnerships, talent, and new growth engines such as data center services, GCCs, mid-market, and sovereign cloud, which would weigh on margin in the near term. “The management retains its long-term aspirational margin range of 26-28 per cent, factoring in anticipated gain from growing share of AI revenue, which operates at better margins, uptick in revenue growth driving operating leverage, and cost optimisation,” the brokerage said.