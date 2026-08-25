TCS reverses early gains, down 1%: What deal with Porsche means for company

TCS share price: Shares of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reversed early gains in intraday deals on Tuesday following the announcement of a strategic deal with Porsche, which analysts believe could strengthen capabilities in the auto sector and European presence.

TCS shares opened at the day's high of ₹2,314.55 as against the last closing price of ₹2,283 on the BSE, rising 1.38 per cent intraday. However, the stock reversed these gains declined 0.8 per cent to the day's low of ₹2,263.30.

The IT major's stock remains 29 per cent lower for the year so far, making it one of the worst-performing Nifty stocks in 2026.

What TCS-Porsche deal means for IT major As part of the deal, TCS will acquire MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP), Porsche AG’s captive IT services arm, for €320 million to strengthen its automotive consulting and AI transformation capabilities, particularly in Germany and Europe. READ MORE MHP is a Germany-headquartered automotive and industrial consulting firm with ~4,500 employees and CY25 revenue of €742 million, implying an acquisition valuation of ~0.4x CY25 revenue. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions precedent, and is expected to close within three–four months. "MHP’s established presence and industry relationships would strengthen TCS’ position in Germany and among broader European automotive and industrial customers," said JM Financial, adding that the acquisition would likely add ~3 per cent to the overall TCS revenue on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, Emkay Global said that considering the onsite-centric business with MHP’s revenue challenges, intangible amortisation impact, talent retention, and transaction and integration costs, the deal is likely to be ~50bps dilutive at the Ebit margin level and slightly dilutive at the EPS level in the first year. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE "Pending deal closure, we have not factored the transaction (likely to add ~2.8 per cent to TCS’s revenue) in our earnings estimate," it said while retaining an ADD rating and a target price of ₹2,600. Additionally, it has signed a five-year strategic deal totalling €1.25 billion with Porsche AG to drive long-term AI-led transformation and business outcomes.

"The deal is intended to anchor a long-term partnership to industrialize AI across Porsche’s engineering, manufacturing, operations, customer experience and enterprise transformation agenda, including the delivery of next-generation automotive technology services and software-defined mobility platforms," said the company in an exchange filing. The engagement would position TCS as a strategic consulting and technology partner for Porsche, and provide an anchor client for TCS’ AI transformation agenda in the automotive sector, said JM Financial. Key factors to monitor would include timely receipt of regulatory approvals, integration of MHP’s capabilities, and execution of the Porsche engagement. JM Financial also had an ADD rating with a target price of Rs 2,205.