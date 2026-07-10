TCS's Q1 commentary offers hope, but a lot hinges on demand recovery

While the commentary and guidance are optimistic, the demand recovery in Q2 could be selective. The entire services industry still seems to be in an AI-led deflationary phase of the cycle with gains passed onto clients.

AI services revenue reached an annualised run rate of $2.6 billion, up 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y. But incremental AI revenue addition dipped to $75 million in Q1 from $125 million in Q4FY26. On AI-led productivity pass-through, the management indicated gains of 10-15 per cent, but noted this is largely offset by additional client opportunities, so revenue impact is limited. The management explicitly denied external estimates of a $1 trillion IT spend pool being reduced by $300 billion, stating no such contraction is visible in TCS's own book.