TCS's Q1 commentary offers hope, but a lot hinges on demand recovery

The net headcount rose by 9,279 employees to 593,798, an increase of 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q. Attrition rate decreased 10 bps Q-o-Q to 13.6 per cent. About 14,000 campus graduates were onboarded.
The management cited “pent-up technology backlog”, and an optimistic outlook for Q2. There was only one mega deal in Q1 compared to three in the previous quarter, though six mega deals have been signed over the last five quarters across industries. There is a multi-year strategic partnership with ServiceNow and a multi-million-dollar deal with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 company.
The management guided for progressive margin recovery, targeting FY27 exit rate above 25 per cent Ebit, to be achieved sooner rather than later. TCS announced a global partnership with Anthropic, providing access to the Claude model family, 50,000 licenses, a joint GTM (go to market) campaign, co-created industry solutions, and TCS iON as a training and certification partner.