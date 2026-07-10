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TCS's Q1 commentary offers hope, but a lot hinges on demand recovery

TCS's upbeat Q1 commentary has lifted sentiment, but analysts believe a sustained recovery in technology spending will be critical for stronger revenue and earnings growth

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(Photo: Reuters)
Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 9:13 PM IST
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Analysts had mixed reactions to TCS’ Q1FY27 results and commentary while the market reaction was mildly positive.
 
TCS reported dollar revenue of $7.6 billion, up 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency (CC) during April-June (Q1) of FY27.
 
The CC growth was led by hi-tech vertical (up 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) (up 1.6 per cent), while consumer and healthcare fell 4 per cent and 1 per cent. Regional markets outperformed European Union (EU) and North America. TCS reported a deal total contract value (TCV) of $9.5 billion, down 20.8 per cent Q-o-Q and up 1.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.2 times.
 
The earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin was 24 per cent (down 130 basis points or bps Q-o-Q) due to 170 bps wage hike, along with investments in artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships, partly offset by currency benefit. The wage impact will reverse.
 
The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) was up 1 per cent Q-o-Q and higher by 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹13,900 crore. In rupee terms, Q1FY27 revenue grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y, Ebit was up 11.6 per cent and adjusted PAT grew 8.5 per cent. Cash flow from operations stood at 93 per cent of PAT for Q1FY27.
 
The management expects demand to improve in Q2. BFSI continues to hold up, while management expects manufacturing and life sciences business segments to recover in Q2. However, consumer faces pressure, especially in airlines and retail in North America.
 
The management assumes 10-15 per cent AI-led productivity pass-through as projects come up for renewal. Productivity gains are likely to be passed on for the short-term at least. If the current trend of AI-led deflation persists, low-single digit growth for FY27 is likely.
 
In terms of geographies, North America and Europe declined 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent Q-o-Q in CC respectively, while India, Latin America, UK were up 7.6 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent Q-o-Q, respectively. Annualised Q1 AI services revenue stood at $2.6billion in Q1FY27, up 13.6 per cent Q-o-Q. Core revenue ex-AI declined 1 per cent Q-o-Q in dollar terms.
 
The net headcount rose by 9,279 employees to 593,798, an increase of 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q. Attrition rate decreased 10 bps Q-o-Q to 13.6 per cent. About 14,000 campus graduates were onboarded.
 
The management cited “pent-up technology backlog”, and an optimistic outlook for Q2. There was only one mega deal in Q1 compared to three in the previous quarter, though six mega deals have been signed over the last five quarters across industries. There is a multi-year strategic partnership with ServiceNow and a multi-million-dollar deal with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 company.
 
The management guided for progressive margin recovery, targeting FY27 exit rate above 25 per cent Ebit, to be achieved sooner rather than later. TCS announced a global partnership with Anthropic, providing access to the Claude model family, 50,000 licenses, a joint GTM (go to market) campaign, co-created industry solutions, and TCS iON as a training and certification partner.
 
While the commentary and guidance are optimistic, the demand recovery in Q2 could be selective. The entire services industry still seems to be in an AI-led deflationary phase of the cycle with gains passed onto clients.
 
AI services revenue reached an annualised run rate of $2.6 billion, up 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y. But incremental AI revenue addition dipped to $75 million in Q1 from $125 million in Q4FY26. On AI-led productivity pass-through, the management indicated gains of 10-15 per cent, but noted this is largely offset by additional client opportunities, so revenue impact is limited. The management explicitly denied external estimates of a $1 trillion IT spend pool being reduced by $300 billion, stating no such contraction is visible in TCS's own book.
 
In North America, airlines were specifically a stress-point. In Manufacturing, outlook is positive, and anchored by the $800 million SKF deal. Prior-year strong deal wins in retail and consumer (including airlines) have not fully converted to revenue, and better sentiment on geopolitics may be needed.
 
In dollar terms, revenue may grow at low-single digits between FY26and FY28 and earnings growth could be mid-single digits. But the commentary is mildly encouraging.
 
According to Bloomberg, 26 of the 40 analysts polled post results are positive, while another 9 are neutral and remaining 5 bearish. Their average one-year target price is ₹2,392. The stock was up 1 per cent at ₹2,069.05 on Friday on the BSE.
   

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

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