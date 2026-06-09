TCS share in group market capitalisation falls to lowest since listing

TCS’ current mcap is the lowest in six years and is more than 50 per cent below its all-time high of ₹16.5 trillion recorded in August 2024. In contrast, the combined mcap of the group’s non-TCS companies touched a record high of ₹17.48 trillion on Monday, up 10.2 per cent since May 2025 and 641 per cent since March 2020.