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TCS share in group market capitalisation falls to lowest since listing

TCS's share of Tata Group's market cap falls to a 21-year low as its stock declines sharply, even as non-TCS Tata companies hit record valuations

TCS
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TCS market capitalisation declined to around Rs 7.78 trillion on Monday down 37.9 per cent from around Rs 12.53 trillion at the end of May 2025 (Photo: Reuters)
Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 11:03 PM IST
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A continued decline in the share price and market capitalisation (mcap) of IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has led to a sharp fall in its contribution to the Tata Group’s overall mcap.
 
TCS now accounts for just 30.8 per cent of the combined mcap of all listed Tata Group companies, the lowest share since its stock market debut in August 2004. At its peak in March 2020, the company contributed nearly three-fourths of the group’s total mcap. (See the adjoining chart).
 
While TCS remains the most valuable company within the group, its mcap has declined for a third consecutive year, the longest losing streak since its listing nearly 22 years ago.
 
The company’s mcap fell to ₹7.78 trillion on Monday, down 37.9 per cent from ₹12.53 trillion at the end of May 2025. Over the same period, the combined mcap of Tata Group companies declined by 11 per cent, from ₹28.4 trillion to ₹25.26 trillion.
 
TCS’ current mcap is the lowest in six years and is more than 50 per cent below its all-time high of ₹16.5 trillion recorded in August 2024. In contrast, the combined mcap of the group’s non-TCS companies touched a record high of ₹17.48 trillion on Monday, up 10.2 per cent since May 2025 and 641 per cent since March 2020. 
 

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Topics :TCSTata Consultancy ServicesIT stocksTata group stocks

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

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