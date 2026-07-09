TCS dips 2%, trades near 6-year low ahead of Q1 results; IT sector in focus

Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped 2 per cent to a low of ₹2,016 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ahead of its Q1 results later today, Thursday July 09. Earlier this month, on July 01, the stock hit a 6-year low at ₹1,977, and currently trades near multi-year low levels. TCS stock declined a whopping 38 per cent on a year-to-date basis in the calendar year 2026, and shed as much as 55.2 per cent from its record high of ₹4,409 registered in August 2024. Thus far in July, the stock has dipped 0.3 per cent, while the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 advanced 0.6 per cent, and the tech-benchmark Nifty IT index rose 3.3 per cent. At 9:25 AM on Thursday, TCS quoted with a loss of 1.5 per cent at ₹2,026. In comparison, the Nifty was up 0.5 per cent at 24,012, while the Nifty IT declined 1.4 per cent to 27,166. With TCS results today, the entire IT sector is in focus on Thursday. Among other IT stocks, Infosys slipped over 2 per cent to ₹1,046. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, LTM and Mphasis were down over 1 per cent each.
TCS to announce Q1 results on Thursday
India's largest IT services company, TCS in a stock exchange filing in June, said the company scheduled the meeting of its board of directors on July 09 to consider and approve financial results for the first quarter of FY27, and consider an interim dividend. "Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2026, inter alia, to consider and approve i. approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2026; ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2026; and iii. consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders," read the release. TCS results are likely to be announced post market hours today. In a separate filing, TCS announced July 15 as the record date for the payment of interim dividend for eligible shareholders.
What to expect from TCS Q1?
On the earnings front, brokerages expect TCS to report a muted June quarter performance, with flat to marginal revenue growth and pressure on margins amid weak discretionary spending, macroeconomic uncertainty, and annual wage hikes. Overall, Q1 tends to be FY27 be a seasonally strong quarter for the IT sector, say analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities. However, the management commentary post Q4FY26 results, point to a soft start to FY27, driven by disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict and ongoing AI-led pricing deflation, the brokerage said. Similarly, analysts at ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal believe that Q1 earnings could be softer. Read TCS Q1 earnings preview Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.