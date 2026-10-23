TCS share price surges 28% in October, hits over 7-month high; here's why

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price movement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price hit an over seven–month high of ₹2,624.75, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals as technology shares came under significant pressure on Wall Street amid renewed concerns over the scale of spending on artificial intelligence (AI).

The stock price of the Tata Group company quoted at its highest level since March 4, 2026. In the past month, it outperformed the market by soaring 28 per cent, compared to a 2.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It bounced back 33 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,976 on July 1, 2026. TCS’s stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹3,336.70 on February 3, 2026.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE At 11:44 AM, TCS quoted 2 per cent higher at ₹2,551.90, against a 0.68 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex. A combined 4.7 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Why is TCS stock price outperforming market? On Wall Street, technology shares came under significant pressure amid renewed concerns over the scale of spending on artificial intelligence (AI). The Indian market had lagged its global counterparts due to AI-driven momentum. However, the recent sell-off in global AI-driven stocks fuelled by concerns about Fed interest rate hikes and financing of AI investments, could serve as a supportive tailwind for the growth-oriented Indian market, potentially attracting foreign portfolio investors (FII’s) in the near future, according to ICICI Securities.

Meanwhile, TCS’s annualized AI revenue crossed $3.1 billion, growing 19.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and exceeding 10 per cent of revenue, highlighting healthy traction in AI-native solutions, enterprise transformation and agentic services. TCS noted that AI is increasingly embedded across transformation programmes and AI revenues are growing across verticals. It is also witnessing increasing client adoption of AI-led modernization and governance solutions. However, management indicated that AI-related productivity/deflation has not yet been fully offset by incremental spending, suggesting that the rising AI revenue pool may take time to translate into a meaningful acceleration in overall company growth, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q2 result update.