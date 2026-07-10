Shares of information technology (IT) companies were in demand with the Nifty IT index soaring over 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade after sector giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a stable June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

AI annualized revenue increased to $2.6 billion, while strategic partnerships with Anthropic and Mistral further strengthen the company's AI capabilities. The management also indicated that AI-led productivity gains of 10–15 per cent are increasingly being passed on to clients, although incremental transformation opportunities are helping offset revenue deflation, ICICI Securities said in a note.

However, discretionary spending continues to remain uneven across sectors, with Consumer Business still under pressure amid geopolitical uncertainties, while management expects Manufacturing and Life Sciences to recover gradually Q2 onwards. On the margins front, management reiterated its intent to restore margins to 25%+ in this FY through operational efficiencies, though the pace of recovery will remain dependent on demand normalization and continued investments in AI capabilities.

Overall, the quarter reflects stable execution with encouraging AI traction, although a broad-based demand recovery is yet to fully materialize for us to remain constructive on the stock, ICICI Securities said.

TCS delivered in-line revenue growth, supported by India, Technology & Services, and BFSI. While TCV fell 21 per cent quarter on quarter to $9.5 billion, the higher share of net-new deals, led by the $800 million SKF mega deal, improves FY27 visibility, analysts at Systematix Institutional Research said.