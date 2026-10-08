TCS shares jump 3% ahead of Q2 results; what to expect & how to trade?

TCS share price: Shares of India's biggest information technology (IT) company : Shares of India's biggest information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose nearly 3 per cent in Thursday's intraday deals ahead of the financial performance for the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

Expectations of a modest revenue growth due to a slower-than-expected pickup in the second half of the quarter amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty failed to dent the stock.

TCS shares hit the day's high of 2,142 on the BSE, rising as much as 2.8 per cent against its last closing price of 2,084 apiece. Other IT stocks also joined the rally as heavyweights such as HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro gained over 1 per cent each, driving the Nifty pack 2 per cent higher even as the broader market sentiment was weak.

As of 9.50 AM, TCS stock was 1.9 per cent higher at 2,124.35, while BSE barometer Sensex lost 0.58 per cent to 72,225. What to expect from TCS Q2 results? Analysts expect large IT companies, such as TCS, to lag mid-tier firms amid macro uncertainty, AI-led productivity and increased competition. Also Read | Q2 results today: TCS, Indian Bank, 4 others set to announce earnings Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects an 11.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue in rupee terms and 2.6 per cent in dollar terms, driven by international business. However, margins could be under pressure with a likely 100 bps YoY fall, with wage revisions, the impact of acquisitions, and ongoing pricing pressure seen as key reasons behind the same. EBIT margins typically expand in the quarter following annual wage hikes, supporting sequential stability.

According to JM Financial's estimates, TCS revenue could rise by 11.1 per cent YoY to ₹73,110.2 crore in the quarter under review. Ebit may grow by 6.3 per cent YoY to ₹17,609 crore, while Ebit margin may shrink by 110 bps to 24.1 per cent. Net profit is expected to rise by 13.5 per cent YoY to ₹13,702 crore. READ MORE How to trade TCS? Commenting on the trading strategy for TCS ahead of the Q2 results, Harish Jujarey, head technical research at Prithvi Finmart, said that after correcting 14 per cent in August, TCS found support near 2,000 level and has been consolidating in a narrow range since.