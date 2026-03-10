TCS stock at lowest level since October 2020, tanks 17% in 1 month

Nifty IT index movement today

Shares of information technology (IT) companies are under pressure with Nifty IT index falling over 1 per cent in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a firm market.

At 12:54 PM; Nifty IT index was down 1.1 per cent, as compared to 0.8 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past one month, IT index has plunged 16.5 per cent, as IT stocks continue to be hit by AI risk. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 6.7 per cent during the period.

Among individual stocks, Infosys (₹1,284.10) and Coforge (₹1,137.30) are down 2 per cent each. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), LTIMindtree and Tech Mahindra are down 1 per cent each.

TCS hits lowest level since October 2020, tanks 17 per cent in 1 month Share price of IT giant TCS hit intra-day low of ₹2,490.10, down 1 per cent, its lowest level since October 2020. In the past one month, the stock has tanked 17 per cent. Thus far in the current calendar year 2026, TCS’s market price plunged 23 per cent, as against 7.4 per cent decline in Nifty 50. A sharp decline in stock price of TCS has seen, the company’s market capitalisation set to fall below ₹9 trillion after September 2020. Currently, TCS market capitalisation stood at ₹9.03 trillion, the NSE data shows.

Brokerage view on IT shares The macro backdrop is quite favourable for the IT sector, according to a note by HSBC Global Investment Research, as most top clients are reporting strong earnings. However, it feels there could be some pause in spending due to the rapidly evolving frontier AI models and uncertainty around the adoption curve. "This could affect near-term demand. Also, it is still a month until the end of the quarter so the outlook could change by early April," HSBC Global Investment Research said. Another key driver of IT demand (US corporate earnings) continues to surprise positively, analysts believe. Top US corporate results (clients of Indian IT), HSBC said, remain robust in Q4CY25 and notably, the forward earnings expectations of the S&P 500 were upgraded further. "Improving business outlook and AI-led productivity gains should drive incremental investment in enterprise software migration, legacy tech modernisation and AI adoption. On a net basis, these should offset AI deflation and may still lead to mid-single digit 'net' growth for some IT companies," HSBC said.