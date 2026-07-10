TCS stock can rally up to 20% to ₹2,500 levels: Tech analyst

Technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that the short-term trend for TCS seems 'Neutral', but 'Bullish' from the medium-term perspective; hence expects an upside towad ₹2,500 levels.

Technical outlook on TCS post Q1 results: Stock can surge to ₹2500 levels, says Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan. (Photo: Reuters)