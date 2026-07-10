Home / Markets / News / TCS stock can rally up to 20% to ₹2,500 levels: Tech analyst

TCS stock can rally up to 20% to ₹2,500 levels: Tech analyst

Technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that the short-term trend for TCS seems 'Neutral', but 'Bullish' from the medium-term perspective; hence expects an upside towad ₹2,500 levels.

Technical outlook on TCS post Q1 results: Stock can surge to ₹2500 levels, says Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Technical outlook on TCS post Q1 results: Stock can surge to ₹2500 levels, says Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan. (Photo: Reuters)
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price jumped 4 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹2,133 in Friday's trading session, a day after the IT major reported better-than-expected Q1 results.  At 9:40 AM, the stock pared gains, and quoted 2 per cent higher ₹2,085 levels. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 1 per cent, while the Nifty IT index surged 2 per cent.  The 52-week high for TCS stock stands at ₹3,425 hit on July 8, 2025, and the 52-week low at ₹1,977 registered on July 1, 2026. The 52-week low was also the lowest point the stock reached in the last six years, dropping a whopping 55.2 per cent from its summit of ₹4,409 logged in August 2024.  Meanwhile, on the technical charts, TCS stock has been trading below key moving averages on the daily chart following the sharp 38 per cent fall this calendar year. Technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that the stock is currently trading sideways, but can rally in the medium-term. 

TCS stock outlook by Mirae Asset Sharekhan

  Despite ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, TCS stock maintains a positive medium-term outlook after correcting more than 50 per cent from its peak, says Muthuselvaraj M, technical analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. 
 
  The analyst reckons that the stock is showing buying interest following base formation, and highlights ₹2,100 as the key hurdle in the near-term.  "TCS stock shows medium-term buying interest following base formation; a break above the ₹2,100 hurdle could lead it towards ₹2,300-₹2500, with support at ₹1,865," says Muthuselvaraj.  The analyst adds that the short-term trend may remain sideways, but seems favourable given the oversold conditions on the chart.  "The short-term trend is sideways for TCS, but appears favourable for long trades as momentum indicators are in the oversold zone, with near support at ₹1,950. Thus, we anticipate a neutral short-term trend with a positive bias for the medium term," explains the analyst.  TCS Q1 results  On the earnings front, IT major beat analyst estimates reporting a 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹13,349 crore, backed by 13.9 per cent growth in revenue   at ₹72,275 crore.  TCS' performance was a beat on revenue growth, and a marginal miss on profit compared to Bloomberg estimates. Its annualised AI revenue came in at $2.6 billion, up 13.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), and represents about 9 per cent of the firm's revenue. READ MORE  Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian stocks climb as AI rally outweighs US-Iran conflict concerns

Premium

Sebi eyes fresh wave of reforms for SMEs, aims to cut capital-raising costs

Premium

Metal companies may post stronger Q1 on higher prices, better realisations

Sebi bars 19 from trading in Osiajee Texfab for alleged market fraud

Premium

Telecom, energy, and commodities may lead Q1FY27 earnings growth

Topics :Market technicalsTCS stockMarketsQ1 resultsTrading strategiesstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsIT stocks

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story