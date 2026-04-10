The company posted a revenue of ₹70,698 crore, as compared to ₹64,479 crore a year ago, up 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the revenue increased 5.3 per cent from ₹67,087 crore.

While brokerages remained largely upbeat on TCS citing deal wins and artificial intelligence (AI) traction as key positives, views on growth diverged. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The Mumbai-headquartered company, which does not provide forward revenue guidance, said its annualised artificial intelligence (AI) revenue reached $2.3 billion in Q4FY26, up from $1.8 billion in Q3FY26.While brokerages remained largely upbeat on TCS citing deal wins and artificial intelligence (AI) traction as key positives, views on growth diverged. Brokerages’ view on TCS Stock post Q4 Nomura | Buy | Target raised to ₹2,930 from ₹2,840 Nomura said that TCS posted a broadly in-line fourth quarter for FY26. The company’s Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin came in at 25.3 per cent, up 10 bps Q-o-Q and 110 bps Y-o-Y, in line with estimates.

Nomura expects TCS to continue reinvesting gains from currency and internal cost efficiencies into AI capabilities and ecosystem partnerships, keeping margins near current levels. The brokerage raises its FY27-28F Ebit margin estimate by 20 basis points (bsp) to 25.2 per cent. The brokerage has raised its FY27-28F earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 2-3 per cent, driven by higher revenue growth and margin forecasts. USD revenue growth forecast is raised by 160 bps to 3.8 per cent for FY27 and by 20 bps to 4.5 per cent for FY28. Emkay Global Financial Services | Add | Target raised to ₹2,950 from ₹2,800 Emkay noted that TCS’ operating performance came in line with expectations. The brokerage highlighted that revenue grew 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q to $7.6 billion, marking the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, with Ebit margin expanding 10 bps Q-o-Q to 25.2 per cent. Gains from higher realisations and currency were largely reinvested into capability building.

On deal wins, Emkay noted the $12 billion TCV included three mega deals — Marks & Spencer, a UK telecom company, and an American healthcare and pharmacy retailer — with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x and approximately 45 per cent new business. READ | Q4 auto preview: Demand resilience to aid growth; margins face cost squeeze On the outlook, Emkay echoed management's confidence on a return to normal seasonality in FY27, with stronger sequential growth expected in H1 over H2, supported by strong client engagement, a healthy order book, and strategic investments in AI and partnerships — while remaining watchful of macro and geopolitical risks.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target hiked to 3,000 from 2,700 Motilal Oswal struck a more cautious tone, flagging that FY26 marked another year of underperformance for TCS. The brokerage noted that organic revenue grew just 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms, describing the quarter as largely uneventful. On margins, analysts acknowledged TCS' industry-leading Ebit margin of 25.3 per cent but noted that expansion remains underwhelming, with most benefits from rupee depreciation and productivity gains being reinvested or passed through to clients in a cautious demand environment. The brokerage expects margins to remain range-bound at approximately 25 per cent in FY27.

Sectorally, growth in Q4 was led by energy, natural resources and utilities (ENU) and consumer, up 6.1 per cent and 2.8 per cent Q-o-Q in CC, respectively, while Communications declined 0.4 per cent. Manufacturing demand stayed cautious due to macro uncertainty, supply chain pressures, tariffs, and EV-related headwinds. North America remained weak. The brokerage expects USD revenue and earnings per share (EPS) to compound at approximately 3.8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28, reflecting gradual recovery from select pockets rather than a broad-based pickup. Equirus Securities | Upgraded to Long from Add | Target cut to ₹2,945 from ₹3,355 The brokerage remained cautiously optimistic on TCS. It said the company’s Q4 performance was largely in-line with expectations on the sales and Ebit margin front. The brokerage flagged five key reasons for its growing confidence in TCS' FY27 prospects — a healthy Q4FY26 revenue run-rate compared to Q4FY25; strong order intake aided by seasonal renewal strength and three mega deal wins; accelerating AI-led revenues crossing an annualised $2.3 billion in Q4 (approximately 8 per cent of sales), up sharply from $1.5 billion disclosed at the December 2025 analyst meet; portfolio and client-specific issues largely behind the company; and improving management confidence on H1FY27 being better than H2FY27, supported by net employee additions in Q4 and the restoration of a full wage hike cycle effective Q1FY27 — compared to selective hikes given in FY26 effective September 2025.