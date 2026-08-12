TCS, TMPV, Tata Steel: Analyst flags key levels to track in Tata group stks

Virat Jagad, technical research analyst at Bonanza identifies key support and resistance levels in 5 prominent Tata group stocks amid Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran's resignation on Wednesday.

Technical outlook on key Tata group stocks by Virat Jagad, technical research analyst of Bonanza. | Image: Bloomberg