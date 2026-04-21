Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview: PAT may grow 9% QoQ; margins to recover

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Tech Mahindra’s net profit at an average of ₹1,453.8 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹ 1,188.6 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 9 per cent from ₹1,336.42 crore in Q3FY26.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to rise around 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,863 crore, on average, from ₹13,384 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 3 per cent from ₹14,393 crore in Q3FY26.

Investors and analysts will monitor management's commentary on: FY27 growth and margin aspirations

The agentic artificial intelligence (AI) approach of TechM.

Performance in the underperforming financial services vertical

Profitability of the recently won large deals

Hedging strategy

CY26 IT budget, any impact on tech spending, decision-making cycle, and revenue conversion from increased macro and geopolitical uncertainties READ | HCLTech Q4 preview: Product seasonality may hit CC rev; FY27 guidance eyed What to expect from Tech Mahindra's Q4 results? Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage anticipates flat revenue in USD terms for the January- March quarter. Revenue in USD is pegged at $1,617 million, as compared to $1,610 million in Q3FY26, up 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q.

The December 2025 quarter had benefit of a pull forward of revenues in the manufacturing vertical, which is likely to normalise and act as a headwind. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin is expected to expand 60 basis points (bps), led by operating efficiencies and rupee depreciation. Further, net profit is expected to remain muted at ₹1,301.8 crore in Q4 due to a $25 million forex loss. Net new deal wins are likely at $1.1 billion, flat Q-o-Q and up 38 per cent Y-o-Y. The Orange deal signed may be substantial. Deal momentum in other verticals is likely to be strong, with organic revenue growth. Focus will be on the medium-term targets after it seems that the company may achieve the Ebit margin and growth target for FY2027E.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The brokerage expects revenue to be muted at 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q CC in Q4. Communication may recover in H1FY27, supported by a mega deal in Europe, while Hi-tech is likely to stay volatile. Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) underlying demand is likely to remain intact. US auto may remain in wait-and-watch mode. Further, the deal pipeline remains strong, with a focus on avoiding large deals that dilute margins. Analysts see a 15 per cent Ebit margin for FY27E is now within reach. Emkay Global Financial Services: Analysts expect USD revenue to grow 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q after factoring in 40 bps cross-currency tailwinds. Ebit margin is likely to expand by 50 bps sequentially.