Tech stock picks: Kotak Sec is bullish on Godrej Agro & one more stock

Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) – BUY

CMP – ₹665

FV – ₹1010

Resistance – ₹690/725

Support – ₹630-590

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Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) is a diversified agri-business with presence across Animal Nutrition, Oil Palm, Crop Care, Dairy and Processed Foods, along with Astec LifeSciences and its Bangladesh animal nutrition JV. Animal Nutrition is the largest business, while Oil Palm has emerged as an increasingly important profit contributor. The company is now trying to move away from commodity-led businesses towards higher-margin, value-added and branded products, with greater focus on capital efficiency.

Our key positive is the Oil Palm business, which we believe is still underappreciated. GAVL is India’s largest domestic producer of crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. The business has a long growth runway as India remains heavily dependent on palm oil imports. GAVL currently has around 80,000 hectares under its area, with significant scope to expand this over the next few years. As plantations mature, FFB (Fresh Fruit Bunch) arrivals should grow at a healthy pace, driving higher volumes without requiring a proportionate increase in costs. Importantly, the opportunity is not just about volume. Oil Palm margins have remained fairly stable historically, and there is room for further improvement through better oil extraction, operating leverage and a gradual shift towards value-added products such as cocoa butter substitutes. Management expects the business to become a significantly larger profit pool over the next five years. We believe this could make Oil Palm one of the most valuable businesses within GAVL, with the segment potentially worth more than the company’s current market capitalisation under our valuation framework.

The rest of the portfolio also provides multiple levers. Animal Nutrition continues to see healthy volume growth and margin improvement, while Astec has turned EBITDA positive after several weak years. Crop Care is currently affected by weak monsoon-led demand, but newer products such as Ashitaka and Takai are gaining traction. Dairy and Godrej Foods remain longer-term turnaround/value-added plays. From a financial perspective, GAVL’s ROCE improved to 20 per cent in FY26 from 16 per cent, supported by better working-capital management. Q1FY27 was mixed at the consolidated level, but Oil Palm and Animal Nutrition continued to perform well. Oil Palm EBIT grew 14 per cent despite a high base, while Animal Nutrition’s underlying segment result grew strongly.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates We see GAVL as a play on the structural growth of Oil Palm, improving capital efficiency and a broader shift towards higher-margin businesses. We maintain BUY with a September 2027 Fair Value of Rs1,010, with Oil Palm being the key driver of our positive view. Narayana Hrudayalaya – BUY CMP – ₹1913 FV – ₹2350 Resistance – ₹2000-2100 Support – ₹1850-1800 Narayana Health (NARH) is one of India’s leading hospital chains, with a strong legacy in cardiac care and a growing presence across multi-specialty and quaternary healthcare. The India hospital business remains the core earnings driver, while the company has also built an international presence through Health City Cayman Islands and the recently acquired Practice Plus Group (PPG) in the UK. Narayana has developed a strong position in cardiac care and today performs around 16 per cent of major heart surgeries in India, highlighting its clinical scale and brand strength.

We believe the recent weakness in the stock due to higher insurance losses is overdone, as the core hospital business continues to perform strongly. Indian hospitals delivered 39 per cent YoY EBITDA growth in Q1FY27, building on an 18 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY23-26. Going ahead, higher occupancy, improving case mix and better realisations should support healthy earnings growth. The company is also adding beds largely in its core markets, which should limit execution risk while providing a long runway for growth. The main near-term concern is the insurance business. Indian insurance reported elevated losses in Q1FY27, largely due to higher exposure to group policies underwritten last year. Management is now expected to focus more on retail policies and reduce its exposure to group business, which should gradually bring down the claims and combined ratios. While insurance will remain a drag in the near term, we believe the losses should reduce meaningfully from FY28.

We are also relatively positive on the Cayman business. Narayana’s strong healthcare presence gives it an advantage in building an integrated hospital-insurance ecosystem. Around one-third of contracts were repriced in July with 100 per cent renewal, providing comfort on the sustainability of the business. The insurance vertical is expected to move towards breakeven by FY28. The UK acquisition of PPG adds another growth lever. While margins are currently lower than the India business, a better payor mix and application of Narayana’s operating practices should support gradual margin expansion. From a financial perspective, the India hospital business remains the key value driver, with healthy margins and strong earnings visibility. Importantly, even assigning zero value to the insurance businesses, the India hospitals are valued at only around 17x FY28E pre-Ind AS 116 EV/EBITDA, which we find attractive relative to the quality and growth potential.