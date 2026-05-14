Technical picks: Asian Paints, Tata Steel among analyst's top picks

Stocks to buy today by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Asian Paints

Asian Paints has staged a strong recovery after finding support near the 2,150–2,200 zone, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. Price action has moved above key short-term moving averages and is gradually approaching a crucial breakout zone near 2,560–2,600.

Sustained trading above the medium- and long-term moving averages reflects improving trend strength and a positive shift in momentum. The recent formation of higher highs and higher lows suggests bullish continuation, while rising volumes support accumulation. Additionally, RSI sustaining above the 60 mark highlights healthy momentum and strengthening participation.

Buy range: ₹2,620 Stop-loss: ₹2,432 Target: ₹3,000 Jana Small Finance Bank Jana Small Finance Bank has shown signs of a strong trend reversal after forming a stable base near the ₹350–370 zone, indicating accumulation at lower levels. Price action has decisively moved above key moving averages, while short-term EMAs are crossing above long-term averages, reflecting improving momentum and bullish sentiment. The breakout above the falling trendline resistance near ₹470–480 suggests the beginning of a fresh upward move. Rising volumes during the breakout further support buying interest and strengthen the positive outlook. Additionally, RSI sustaining above 60 highlights healthy momentum.

Buy range: ₹486 Stop-loss: ₹440 Target: ₹566 Tata Steel Tata Steel has maintained a strong uptrend by consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained bullish momentum. Price action is trading firmly above key moving averages, with short-term EMAs positioned above long-term averages, reflecting strength across multiple time frames. The recent breakout above the ₹215–216 resistance zone, supported by strong volumes, suggests continuation of the prevailing upward trend. Additionally, the rising trendline support near ₹185 reinforces the positive structure and provides a strong demand base on declines. RSI holding above the 60 mark highlights healthy momentum and buying interest. Sustaining above breakout levels could drive further upside in the near term.