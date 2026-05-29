Nifty strategy

Nifty has been range-bound after breaking above the 23,800 resistance level. It formed a small-bodied bullish candle with a higher shadow, suggesting selling pressure at the 23,980–24,000 levels. On the downside, Nifty is managing to sustain above the 23,860 level, which is the 20-day moving average.

The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal and hence this consolidation should be used as a buying opportunity. A breach above 24,000 shall lead to an upmove towards 24,225 and has the potential to stretch towards 24,415, which coincides with the daily upper Bollinger band. A breach below 23,850 weakens the structure and could lead to a fall towards 23660.

Nifty Bank share price Bank Nifty has also been range-bound after a strong upmove witnessed towards 55,500 earlier during the week. The fall appears corrective and is approaching the support cluster of 54,700–54,600, which coincides with the gap area support and the 40-hour exponential moving average. This support cluster is likely to act as an uptrend resumption zone, and we expect the Bank Nifty to rally towards 56,200 - 56,350, which coincides with the previous swing high. A breach below 54,600 could lead to a decline towards 54,200 to fill the gap area. Stocks to buy suggested by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment Technologies Buy ACC CMP: ₹1,426.6, Stop-loss: ₹1,397, Target: ₹1,484 ACC stock formed a Hammer candlestick pattern at the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (₹1,355) and also breached a falling trendline resistance, indicating strength. The stock managed to close above the 40-day average (₹1,407) after five months, indicating short-term strength. The momentum indicator has a positive crossover, which is a buy signal.

Buy SOUTHBANK CMP: ₹41.15, Stop-loss: ₹39.7, Target: ₹44.3 South bank has been consolidating in the 40.20 - 41.50 range for the past five sessions. The stock has formed a bullish belt-hold pattern, and we expect it to break out of this consolidation on the upside over the next few trading sessions. Positive crossover on the daily momentum indicator supports our bullish stance. Buy GMR AIRPORTS - CMP: ₹97.84, Stop-loss: ₹96, Target: ₹103 GMR Airports has broken out of a three-day consolidation, suggesting resumption of the primary uptrend. Breakout has been supported by above average volume, indicating buying interest in the direction of the trend. A bullish crossover on the momentum indicator suggests positive momentum is likely to continue.