Technical view: Indian Bank, PB Fintech, Shriram Finance show bullish setup

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Markets traded in a volatile range on Wednesday, extending their cautious tone amid renewed geopolitical concerns and mixed domestic factors. After a weak opening, the Nifty remained under pressure during the first half of the session and briefly slipped below the crucial 24,350 support level before staging a sharp recovery in the final hour. The index eventually settled at 24,435.95, down 0.15 per cent, while the Sensex closed at 77,966.35, lower by 0.24 per cent.

Sectoral participation remained mixed, with banking and metal stocks edging higher, while IT and FMCG witnessed some profit-taking. Broader markets displayed relative resilience, with the midcap index gaining around 0.3 per cent, while the smallcap index declined around 0.2 per cent, indicating continued stock-specific participation.

Investor sentiment remained subdued as Brent crude hovered around the $89 per barrel mark amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and fresh attacks on shipping, raising concerns over global energy supplies. Participants also remained cautious ahead of key domestic and US inflation data, which could provide fresh cues on the global interest-rate trajectory. Technically, the Nifty staged a smart recovery after briefly breaching the crucial 24,350 support level, which coincides with the moving-average ribbon. Going ahead, sustainability above this zone will be critical to maintain the prevailing positive bias. Failure to hold above this level could lead to renewed consolidation, with the 24,000–24,200 zone emerging as the next major support.

Given the prevailing uncertainty, we recommend maintaining a cautious, stock-specific approach, focusing on relatively stronger sectors and utilising market declines selectively while maintaining disciplined risk and position management. Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Ajit Mishra, Religare Broking Indian Bank | LTP: ₹897 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹960 | Stop loss: ₹863 Indian Bank is showing a constructive bullish structure after rebounding from a key demand zone while sustaining above its medium- and long-term moving averages, reaffirming the prevailing uptrend. The recent breakout above a declining trendline, accompanied by improving volumes and a higher high–higher low formation, reflects strengthening buying momentum. Momentum indicators continue to improve, supporting further upside potential. Investors may consider buying the stock within the recommended buying range.