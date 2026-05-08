Telecom equipment stock surges 111% in 5 weeks; zooms 511% in 1 year

Sterlite Technologies share price today

The share price of Sterlite Technologies continued its upward movement on Friday, hitting a new high of ₹376.25 on the BSE. The stock was locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit at 10:02 AM. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.56 per cent at 77,411 at that time. A combined 1.02 million shares have, so far, changed hands and there were pending buy orders for a combined 4.08 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

Notably, Sterlite Technologies shares are locked in the upper circuit for a fourth straight trading day. In the past five weeks, the market price of the telecom equipment & accessories company has more-than-doubled, surging 111 per cent, from a level of ₹177.90 seen on April 2, 2026.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Further, Sterlite Technologies stock has zoomed 100 per cent, doubling from ₹86.35-mark, touched on January 27, 2026. Moreover, in the past one year, the stock price has skyrocketed 511 per cent as compared to 3.5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. What drove 111% rally in Sterlite Technologies shares in 5 weeks? Sterlite Technologies (STL) is a global leader in digital connectivity infrastructure, serving telcos, data centers, citizen networks and large enterprises. The company's portfolio spans across fiber optic cables, specialty cables and connectivity products. STL is also India's No. 1 end-to-end optical manufacturer with over 8 per cent global optical fiber cable market outside of China and with more than 30-plus years of leadership, close to almost 800 patents and over 10 zero-waste manufacturing facilities worldwide.

In the Q4FY26 earnings conference call, STL said it is at the intersection of three powerful multi-year investment cycles. FTTx, data centers, and 5G are creating a strong structural tailwind for optical infrastructure. FTTx is accelerating globally with deployments rising from 151 million fiber kilometers in 2025, going up to 170 million fiber kilometers by 2030. Hyperscalers' DC capex is expected to increase to a whopping $762 billion. 5G is scaling rapidly with 6.4 billion subscriptions expected to grow by 2030 and carrying 80 per cent of all mobile traffic. This requires massive fiber backhaul, fronthaul and network densification across the board. "Together, these three cycles are creating a structural multiyear demand tailwind for fiber and connectivity, positioning STL at the center of next global digital infrastructure buildout," the company said.

Further, India data center expansion is emerging as one of the most compelling structural tailwinds of optical fiber, and STL is uniquely positioned to capture it, the company said. Installed capacity is set to grow to 5x from 1.4 gigawatts in 2025 to 8 gigawatts by 2030. What makes this cycle particularly powerful is the breadth of commitment that hyperscalers like Google and Microsoft are deploying tens of billions of dollars. Indian conglomerates like Adani and Reliance are anchoring gigawatt campuses, and even domestic majors like TCS are laying out long-term capacity plans. This is a diversified and resilient demand base. A supportive policy environment, state incentives, power availability and benefits and tax holidays extending 2047 is further derisking and accelerating the build-out, STL said. Every dollar of data center capex has a direct multiplier of fiber intensity across DCI, metro and long-haul networks with optical cable demand projected to grow at 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030.

Overall, this points to sustained multi-up cycle in fiber demand with North America and APAC ex-China, both core STL focused market driver growth. The management said the STL is also seeing positive momentum in India, Southeast Asia and parts of Europe, which are closely aligned with the company’s strategy. The management said STL is successfully seizing new market opportunities, a trend that is clearly visible in the company's record order book intake this year. In FY26, order inflows more than doubled to ₹7,687 crore, up 109 per cent year-on-year as compared to ₹3,672 crore in FY25. "This momentum has been driven by a series of strategic wins, including largescale data-center projects, predominantly in North America and long-term orders, which were secured from Tier 1 telecom operators in India," the management said.