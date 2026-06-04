Tenneco Clean Air up 4%; JM Fin sees 19% upside, bets on strong order book

Tenneco Clean Air India shares defied the market weakness and rose as much as 4 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company reported strong numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). The stock opened at ₹570 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹595. As of 9:45 AM, Tenneco Clean Air India shares were trading 3.6 per cent higher at ₹590.50, significantly outperforming the markets. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.15 per cent.

Tenneco Clean Air India, part of the US-headquartered Tenneco Group, had made its Dalal Street debut in November 2025. The company has reported a nearly 19 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q4 PAT to ₹166.8 crore. The company had earned a profit of ₹140.3 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal year.

Its revenue from operations grew by 17.1 per cent to ₹1,552 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,325 crore in Q4FY25. Its consolidated value-added revenue (VAR) was at ₹1,406 crore for the March quarter, up 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda in the reporting quarter increased by 17.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹257.3 crore from ₹218.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. As of March 31, 2026, the company's order book stood at ₹12,400 crore. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE For the entire fiscal year FY26, the company reported a PAT of ₹604 crore, up by 9.3 per cent from ₹553 crore reported in FY25. Its revenue came in 10.5 per cent at ₹5,404 crore versus ₹4,890 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Post quarterly results, brokerage firm JM Financial has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock, saying a strong order book gives earnings visibility. The brokerage maintained its target price of ₹680 per share, implying an upside of nearly 19 per cent from the previous close of ₹570.25. According to JM Financial, Tenneco ended FY26 with a diversified order book, with exports contributing around 14??'20 per cent. The order backlog provides visibility for healthy double-digit growth, supported by resilient demand, tightening emission norms and rising exports. Furthermore, capacity expansion in Western India for the ART segment with capex of ₹690 million and Kharkhoda (announced in Q3FY26 with capex of ₹710 million) enhances medium-term scalability.