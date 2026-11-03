Textile, garment stocks in demand; Kitex, Trident, Gokaldas rally up to 18%

Textile, garment shares today

Shares of textile, garment & apparel companies were in demand, rallying up to 18 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume after Kitex Garments and Welspun Living reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). Both these stocks have bounced back up to 25 per cent from October month lows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.1 per cent at 76,543 at 12:40 PM.

Share price of Kitex Garments zoomed 18 per cent to ₹136.95 on the back of heavy volume. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold with a combined 13.8 million shares representing 6.9 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Share price of Trident surged 13 per cent to ₹25.18 with more than 200 million shares changing hands at the counter. Till writing this report, a combined 204.32 million shares or 4 per cent of total equity of Trident changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Kitex and Trident’s share price hit 52-week lows in October 2026. Gokaldas Exports and Indo Count Industries rallied 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Welspun Living’s share price hit a new high of ₹254.40 on the back of two-fold jump in average trading volume. A combined 31.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.Gokaldas Exports and Indo Count Industries rallied 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

What’s driving Kitex Garments, Trident share price rally? In Q2FY27, Kitex Garments posted a net profit of ₹13.71 crore, as against a loss of ₹6.22 crore in the same period a year ago, on the back of a sharp spike in its revenue from operations. The revenue from operations saw a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) spike to ₹203.03 crore from ₹122.10 crore in Q2FY26. Meanwhile, Trident’s revenue dipped 3.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,720 crore in Q2FY27 due to a 10.4 per cent YoY decline in the home textile portfolio, led by bath linen. Bed linen and paper businesses reported robust growth, while the yarn business continued with strong growth momentum. Gross margin expanded 660bp YoY, driven by high cotton yarn spreads, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins also expanded by 612bp YoY.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect Trident’s revenue to clock a 7.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28, led by bed linen in the home textile portfolio, followed by the yarn and paper segments. The brokerage firm expects margins to improve gradually toward 14.2 per cent by FY28, aided by vertical integration benefits. The board approved ₹4,650 crore capex for capacity expansion and modernization. The plan includes adding spindle capacity at Budhni and Dhar, modernizing the Budhni facility, expanding sheeting looms, enhancing paper capacity, and setting up a renewable energy plant. Meanwhile, Welspun Living posted a strong Q2FY27 results with revenue growing 16.9 per cent YoY and EBITDA margins expanding to 12.9 per cent.