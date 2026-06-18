Textile companies share price movement

Shares of textile companies rallied up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade following the news that India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with UK will kick- in from July 15, 2026.

What’s driving textile stocks? As per the British High commissioner, the India-UK FTA will come into force from July 15, 2026. The deal has been cleared to come into force after some final trade deals were finalised between both sides. With the FTA coming into force, it provides duty-free access for 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK. India’s apparel exports to the UK stands at $1.4 billion while home textile exports to the UK is relatively lower at $0.3 billion. India’s share in UK overall apparel imports ($19.84 billion) stands at 7.1 per cent while its share in UK’s home textile imports ($2.6 billion) stands at 10.5 per cent.

India currently pays 12 per cent tariffs on textile exports to both the UK and EU, which will reduce to 'NIL' upon implementation of the FTAs. This will place India on par with Bangladesh and Vietnam, while providing a competitive advantage over other major exporters. According to analysts at ICICI Securities, India’s low labour costs, abundant cotton availability, and recent removal of customs duty on cotton imports further strengthen its cost competitiveness. READ | HFCL jumps over 4%, nears 52-week high on winning ₹2,666 cr RVNL contract Large, integrated textile players with strong quality standards are expected to be key beneficiaries. As per discussions with textile companies, several UK and EU apparel and home textile buyers have already initiated due diligence of Indian manufacturing facilities ahead of shifting orders post-FTA implementation, the brokerage firm said.

Accordingly, benefits from the UK FTA are likely to start accruing from FY27, while the impact of the EU FTA should be visible from FY28. Additionally, a potential trade deal with the US involving lower tariffs could further accelerate order inflows, revenue growth and margin expansion. Under ICICI Securities coverage, companies such as Gokaldas Exports (Europe exposure: 6 per cent), KPR Mill (Europe exposure: 58 per cent), Indo Count Industries and Pearl Global Industries (UK exposure: 4–5 per cent) stand to benefit over the medium to long term. The textiles and apparel sector remains one of India's most important export industries and continues to possess a Revealed Comparative Advantage (RCA) above one, indicating that India remains structurally specialized in textile exports relative to the global average.