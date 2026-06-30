Textile stocks Arvind, S P Apparels surge up to 13%; log 52-week highs

Textile companies share price movement

Shares of textile companies S P Apparels (SPAL) and Arvind rallied up to 13 per cent, hitting respective 52-week highs on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on improved business outlook. The proposed UK and EU free trade agreements (FTAs) are expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian textile exports.

SPAL surged 13 per cent to ₹1,186.05 in intra-day deals. Since June 12, in the past 11 trading days, the stock price of the garments & apparels company zoomed 49 per cent.

Share price of Arvind hit a 52-week high at ₹600, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past 12 trading days, the stock rallied 22 per cent.

Indo Count Industries gained 5 per cent to ₹445.90, hitting a fresh 52-week high in intra-day deals. The stock surged 38 per cent in the past 12 trading days. Meanwhile, Gokaldas Exports, PDS, Vardhman Textiles and Nitin Spinners were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 76,763 at 11:32 AM. What’s driving textile stocks? SPAL is the preferred vendor for knitted garments for infants and children to reputed international brands and retailers. Young Brand Apparels offers innerwear and outerwear for men, women and kids. It specializes in intimate wear.

SPAL in the Q4 earnings conference call said the company’s current order book for all the divisions is approximately ₹600 crore. As the company enters FY27, the key message from the management is that the temporary disruption phase is behind and they are seeing normalization in customer engagement. The company said it is increasing focus on the US market with ongoing discussions with 3-4 large customers. The rationale is clear higher order sizes, better realizations and strategic importance for scale. The management further said that the company continues to work towards its ₹2,000 crore top-line ambitions. As the business normalizes and operating leverage improves, the management also expects the core government export business to sustain an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 17 per cent-18 per cent.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, the management of Indo Count Industries believes demand visibility will improve gradually as the tariff overhang eases further, supported by the proposed US trade agreement and other FTAs. On the margin front, the company said it is targeting EBITDA margin of around 13 per cent, driven by disciplined execution, improving demand conditions, normalization of US trade environment and revenue diversification opportunities arriving from a more level playing field in markets such as the UK and the EU, supported by long-standing customer relationships. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades volatile; Nifty above 23,900; SMIDs rise; Nifty IT hits 3-year low Indo Count believes FY27 will be a defining year for the company, not only in terms of stronger profitability, but also with meaningful improvement in volumes and margins. The management expects volumes to be in the range of 105 million to 110 million meters compared to 94 million meters achieved in FY26.On the margin front, the company said it is targeting EBITDA margin of around 13 per cent, driven by disciplined execution, improving demand conditions, normalization of US trade environment and revenue diversification opportunities arriving from a more level playing field in markets such as the UK and the EU, supported by long-standing customer relationships.