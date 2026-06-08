The great dollar rush among India's wealthy biz families turns structural

“This is not a cycle. It is a structural shift, driven by persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and crude oil pressures stemming from tensions in West Asia, among other variables. For Indian business families with rupee-concentrated wealth, this is no longer a macroeconomic footnote,” said Rajkumar Subramanian, head of product and family office at PL Wealth.

He pointed to the rupee depreciating by nearly 6 per cent against the dollar in the first five months of 2026 alone, exceeding the combined full-year declines recorded in 2025 (5 per cent) and 2024 (2.8 per cent). The rupee touched a record intraday low of 96.57 per dollar on May 19 and has lost roughly 14 per cent of its value against the greenback over the past two years. Against the euro, the erosion has been equally stark, with the Indian currency declining by more than 7 per cent over the past 12 months and nearly 16 per cent in the past two years, he added.