Thermax share price soars 7% on renewal energy arm stake sale buzz

However, since July 2026, the stock of the heavy electrical equipment company underperformed the market, declining 39 per cent till Thursday. It hit a 52-week high of ₹5,277 on June 29, 2026. The stock touched a 52-week low of ₹2,744.20 on December 8, 2025.

What’s driving Thermax stock price?

According to media reports, Thermax is exploring the sale of a stake exceeding 51 per cent in its renewable energy subsidiary First Energy, with an estimated enterprise value of ₹3,000 crore.

The company is working with advisors on the potential transaction. First Energy operates ~800 MW of renewable capacity and provides captive, group-captive and open access renewable power solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, including hybrid and battery storage offerings. The business has faced execution challenges, including right-of-way issues and coordination with state governments; Thermax acknowledged in its FY26 annual report that First Energy underperformed expectations and was implementing corrective measures, ICICI Securities said in a note.