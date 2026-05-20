This defence stock rose 104% from March low; should you buy, hold or sell?

Apollo Micro Systems share price

Share price of Apollo Micro Systems hit a new high of ₹368.70, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the aerospace & defence company has soared 25 per cent, and more-than-doubled or zoomed 104 per cent from its March low of ₹180.80 on the BSE.

At 10:21 AM; Apollo Micro Systems was quoting 7.8 per cent higher at ₹368.15, as compared to 0.60 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter surged to 42.18 million shares representing 11.8 per cent of total equity of the company.

Why drove a 25% surge in Apollo Micro Systems in 3 days? Apollo Microsystems designs, develops, and manufactures advanced defence electronics, embedded systems, electronic warfare suites, electro-optic systems, and complete weapon system solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and global customers. The company is an established Tier-1 supplier to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and the Ministry of Defence, and is now licensed to manufacture missile-class weapon systems under the Arms Act, 1959. Apollo Microsystems reported strong January to March quarter (Q4FY26) performance with revenue increasing 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹293.3 crore, driven by healthy execution across defence and aerospace programmes. EBITDA grew 88 per cent YoY (34.2 per cent QoQ) to ₹67.6 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 92 bps YoY to 23.1 per cent. Profit after tax rose sharply by 163.5 per cent YoY (60.8 per cent QoQ) to ₹36.8 crore.

Separately, the company disclosed that out of the modified IPO allocation of ₹742 crore, it utilised ₹595 crore primarily towards working capital, R&D for futuristic technologies and general corporate purposes, while the remaining amount is expected to be utilised mainly for R&D and investments in subsidiaries going forward. The consolidated order book stood at ₹1400+ crore (1.5x FY26 revenue). “FY 2025-26 has been a breakthrough year for Apollo Micro Systems — our highest-ever annual revenue and profitability, the successful conclusion of the IDL Explosives acquisition through ADIPL, the award of the DPIIT license for UAV manufacture, and the receipt of our first export order,” Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems said.

The management said that an additional acquisition by ADIPL is expected to be completed before the end of the next financial year, which significantly complementing the company’s organic growth and overall strength of the business. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE FY2026-27, Apollo Micro Systems said the company will mark its serious entry into key defence domains- including armament electronics and fire control systems for main battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and artillery platforms; VehicleMounted Counter-Drone Systems, trials for which are scheduled in the upcoming quarters; indigenous BM-21 Grad Rocket, Sub-Systems for Pinaka, and next-generation artillery systems.

Choice Institutional Equities view on Apollo Micro Systems Aollo Micro Systems reported a strong set of numbers, ahead of expectations and continues to show steady execution, analyst at Choice Institutional Equities said in the Q4 result update. The brokerage firms said it gleaned from the management commentary that the broader strategy remains on track, with a gradual shift towards system-level and backward integration. Analysts believe this should support margin in the medium term as the company gains better control over its value chain. However, in the near term, margin is likely to remain range-bound, as the integration of IDL, product mix changes and execution ramp-up continue to absorb operating leverage, the brokerage firm said.