This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock defies weak markets; jumps 17% on Q1 show

Rain Industries Share Price Today: Shares of petrochemicals player Shares of petrochemicals player Rain Industries , part of veteran investor Dolly Khanna’s portfolio, outperformed broader markets on Monday, May 11, 2026, following the company’s announcement of its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The stock surged as much as 17.64 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹169 per share on the BSE in early trade. As per the latest shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna held 35,35,895 equity shares, representing a 1.05 per cent stake in the company for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Although the counter has trimmed gains partially, it continues to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 02:48 PM on Monday, Rain Industries shares were trading at ₹166.40, up 15.84 per cent from the previous close of ₹143.65 on the BSE. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was down 946 points, or 1.22 per cent, at 76,382 levels.