This hotel Q1 profit soared 460%; stock hit new high, up 11% in two days

Leela Palaces Hotels share price hit a life-time high of ₹518 in Monday's trade, after reporting a 460% surge in Q1FY27 net profit. JM Financial and Choice Broking raised the target price on stock.

Leela Palaces Hotels hit new life-time high in Monday's trade on strong Q1 earnings. (Photo: Company website)