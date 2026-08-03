This hotel Q1 profit soared 460%; stock hit new high, up 11% in two days

Share price of Schloss Bangalore (Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
) hit a new life-time high of ₹517.95 on the NSE in Monday's trade. In the process, the stock rallied nearly 11 per cent in the last two trading sessions after reporting its Q1 results.
Leela Palaces has gained 16 per cent on a year-to-date basis, as against a 1 per cent dip in the broader Nifty 500 index, shows NSE data. At current levels, the stock trades at a 19 per cent premium to the IPO price of ₹435, and up 34 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹384.50 hit on December 9, 2025. The company raised ₹3,500 crore through its IPO in May 2025.
At 11:30 AM on Monday, the stock quoted 2 per cent higher at ₹504 on trading volume of around 15.87 shares on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the Nifty 500 were up 0.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.
Leela Palaces Q1 results
Leela Places, reported a solid 460 per cent surge in Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹48.76 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 when compared with ₹8.70 crore reported in the corresponding quarter in June 2025.
The company's total revenue grew by 19.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹360.50 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹301.33 crore in Q1FY26.
According to the company's exchange filing, Leela Palaces, India's only-listed pure-play luxury hospitality company, saw Q1 operating revenue increase by 28 per cent YoY to ₹352 crore, and operating Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 41 per cent YoY to ₹143.40 crore. The occupancy rate increased by 3.9 per centage points to 67.5 per cent in the June 2026 quarter.
Commenting on the results, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our first quarter performance outperforming industry reflects the enduring strength of The Leela brand and the structural opportunity we see in India's underserved luxury hospitality market. Our robust RevPAR growth at 17 per cent despite temporary international travel headwinds was the result of our continued ADR leadership and successfully capitalising on growing domestic leisure and MICE demand."
That apart, the board of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts on 31 July approved the investment of up to ₹120 crore in Schloss Tadoba, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The funds will be used to finance and support hotel projects and capital expenditure requirements, it said in an exchange filing. Brokerages upbeat on future prospects for Leela Palaces
According to analysts at JM Financial, Leela's Q1 earnings print was sharply ahead of consensus expectation, with better-than-expected revenue growth (28 per cent YoY –10 per cent beat), driven by industry-leading 17 per cent RevPAR YoY growth.
"The growth was driven by a robust 10 per cent YoY increase in the Average Daily Rate (ADR), coupled with a 400 bps expansion in occupancy, supported by continued strong performance across its resort portfolio. This was achieved despite headwinds in international travel as the company pivoted to tapping robust domestic demand, which is experiencing strong growth due to rising disposable incomes and higher spending on luxury experiences," said JM Financial in a note.
Adding that, Leela is making steady progress across the development pipeline, comprising six owned hotels (including Bandra-Kurla Complex - BKC). Overall, the expansion pipeline remains strong with 10 assets (including three under management contract) to the portfolio.
The brokerage expects stock re-rating to continue in the near term and Leela as its top pick in this space. It maintained a 'BUY' rating with a target Mar’27 price of ₹610 (previous TP ₹605), valuing the company at 20x Mar’28 EBITDA.
Meanwhile, analysts at Choice Broking have also maintained an 'ADD' rating on the stock, and lifted the target price from ₹490 to ₹540 post the Q1 results.
The brokerage revised its EBITDA estimate for FY27E and FY28E upwards by 89 bps and 103 bps, respectively. Choice expects the company to continue to outperform the industry with a RevPAR CAGR of 8.5 per cent over FY26–FY29E.
"We value the company at 18.0x EV/Adj. EBITDA (unchanged) on FY28E, arriving at a Target Price of ₹540 (vs. ₹490). Our DCF valuation of ₹550/share provides a sanity check. Given an upside of 9.3 per cent, we retain an 'ADD' rating on the stock," said Choice Broking.