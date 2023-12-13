Home / Markets / News / This recently listed stock has zoomed 74% since its flat debut in November

This recently listed stock has zoomed 74% since its flat debut in November

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies locked in upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 1,380 on the BSE on back of heavy volumes

Premium
Protean eGov Tech IPO
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies were locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 1,380 on the BSE on Wednesday due to heavy volumes. The stock was trading at the highest level since its listing on November 13.
The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold with 1.2 million equity shares having changed hands on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 137,900 shares on the exchange, data shows.

Protean eGov Technologies made a quiet stock market debut with its shares getting listed at par against its issue price of Rs 792 per share. Currently, the stock was up 74 per cent over its issue price. It hit a low of Rs 775 on listing day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Protean eGOV Technologies is an information technology enabled solutions company developing nationally critical and population scale Greenfield technology solutions.

It collaborates with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions. 

Some of the key projects implemented by Protean include PAN issuance and enabling the universal social security system.

Protean’s domain knowledge for various industries, enabling policy framework with public and private sector collaboration to foster innovation in NPS and APY subscribers, online pan verifications with significant headroom for steady growth with 50-60 mn PAN cards expected to be allotted annually till FY27 and NPS-APY subscribers expected to grow at CAGR of 16-17 per cent (FY22-FY27P) as growth strategy for the coming few years, according to analysts.

The management said the company is at a critical phase in India’s digital transformation journey, and Protean continues to be a key contributor in developing India’s Digital Public Infrastructure.

The company has been debt-free for over two decades supported by an asset-lite cash-generative business model.

For the July to September quarter (Q2FY24), Protean eGov Technologies had reported a 27.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax at Rs 32.8 crore, and revenue grew 32.7 per cent YoY at Rs 235.7 crore.

Ebidta margin stood at 20.7 per cent, against 22.0 per cent in Q2FY23.

The company said Tax Services continued the momentum from the previous quarter and posted strong YoY growth of 33 per cent, while Pension Services grew by 26 per cent YoY with a steady growth in opening of Pension Accounts (NPS & APY).

Identity services saw the expansion with the growth of Digital India Initiatives and posted an impressive overall growth YoY and strong momentum with continued presence as a technology enabler for ONDC.

The company said it had strategic tie ups with two large multinational banks for providing buyer/ seller technology solutions Foray into another Open Digital Ecosystem for Education and Skilling (ONEST).

It continued to engage strongly with the BFSI sector in the domestic markets and established strategic partnerships in international geographies across Africa and Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Protean eGov Technologies today unveiled a new platform RISE with Protean (risewithprotean.io).

As per a McKinsey Digital survey, when executing API programs, tech leaders cite collaboration as their top challenge, particularly in the alignment of business priorities.

This challenge leads to longer lead times, security vulnerabilities, financial risks and erosion of trust for their businesses.

Rise with Protean aims to solve this by offering a one-stop trusted marketplace for businesses of any size, across  multiple sectors to discover digital building blocks in the form of APIs, Micro-Services and User Journeys all at one place, from the trusted brand of Protean.

This platform acts as a showcase of Protean’s multi-sectoral approach to enable use cases leveraging the combinatorial  power of DPI’s ranging from Digital Commerce (ONDC), Mobility (ONDC), Education & Skilling (ONEST) to Agri & Health, the company said in a press release.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Protean eGov jumps 15% for 2nd straight day; now up 55% over issue price

Stock of this PSU power generation company has zoomed 110% in 6 months

India Shelter Finance IPO: Should you invest in this housing finance firm?

Paytm hits over 8-month low; stock tanks 38% from its 52-wk high of October

REC, PFC, IRFC zoom over 200% in FY24. Time to exit PSU stocks?

Growth concerns weigh on PI Industries; stock slips 12% in 2 days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story