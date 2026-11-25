Thomas Cook share price: Shares of Shares of Thomas Cook (India) surged for the fourth consecutive trading session on Wednesday, rising as much as 14 per cent intraday after the company announced plans to strengthen its presence in West Bengal.

The stock opened marginally lower at ₹127.54 but soon reversed course to move into positive territory. It subsequently climbed to an intraday high of ₹147.40.

With Wednesday's sharp rally, Thomas Cook shares have gained as much as 31 per cent in just four trading sessions.

As of 11:10 AM, Thomas Cook shares were trading at ₹146.75, near the day's high, up 13.4 per cent on the NSE.

Trading activity in the counter was also high today, with More than 56 million shares of the travel services provider changing hands on the NSE, translating into a turnover of around ₹803 crore. This made the stock among the exchange's most actively traded equities by both volume and value. Thomas Cook up 62% in a month ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, surges 2,000 pts, Nifty tops 25,900; bank shares shine Thomas Cook shares have delivered a stellar performance over the past month, surging 62 per cent, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index declined nearly 1 per cent. However, on a Y-T-D basis, the stock has slipped around 4 per cent.

Thomas Cook (India) opens outlet in Kolkata Today's rally in Thomas Cook shares was buoyed by an announcement by the company that it has strengthened its footprint in West Bengal. The company has inaugurated its new outlet in Kolkata. The new outlet expands Thomas Cook's network to 10 locations in the city and 11 across the state, enhancing access to its comprehensive range of travel services. The new outlet, a company filing said, will cater to travellers from Baranagar, Dunlop and the BT Road corridor, along with neighbouring catchments of Dakshineswar, Barasat and Hooghly district across diverse customer segments including families, couples, Young India's Millennials and Gen Z, business travellers and GenS (seniors).

Nature Trails expands in Maharashtra In another related development earlier this month, Thomas Cook informed that its experiential hospitality brand, Nature Trails, expanded its resort network to seven properties by adding Nature Trails INA Resort in Dodamarg, Maharashtra -- marking its fourth property in the state. Thomas Cook (India) demerger Additionally, the company informed on November 5 that the NCLT, Mumbai bench, has admitted its application with respect to the demerger. Notably, the board of Thomas Cook (India) had in March this year approved a proposal for the demerger of the company's Resorts and Resort Management business into Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd (SHRL) and a subsequent capital restructuring of Thomas Cook (India) .

Under the demerger scheme, Thomas Cook shareholders will receive 0.81 shares of Sterling Holiday Resorts for every share held in Thomas Cook. The record date for the same will be announced later. Meanwhile, Mahesh Iyer, MD and CEO of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, recently said the company expects the demerger scheme to become effective by October 2027. READ MORE Thomas Cook stock: Analyst view Vipin Kumar, AVP, equity research (derivatives & technical analyst), Globe Capital Market, said that Thomas Cook witnessed a bullish breakout from its nine-month-long consolidation zone on Monday, accompanied by a significant surge in volumes. The breakout sets up potential upside targets in the ₹165–170 range.