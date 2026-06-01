Tilaknagar Industries share price falls 7% as company swings to loss in Q4

Tilaknagar Industries share price: Tilaknagar Industries shares dropped nearly 7 per cent in intraday trade t touch a low of ₹425.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its Tilaknagar Industries shares dropped nearly 7 per cent in intraday trade t touch a low of ₹425.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced its Q4FY26 results , wherein it reported a net loss.

As of 11:45 AM, Tilaknagar Industries shares were trading with a cut of 3.7 per cent at ₹438.40 with nearly one million equities changing hands.

Tilaknagar Industries has reported a net loss of ₹14.91 crore in Q4FY26 versus a net profit of ₹77.35 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The quarterly profit was impacted due to the adjustment of a deferred cost.

The company's revenue, however, more than doubled to ₹950 crore in the March 2026 quarter from ₹384 crore in March 2025 quarter. Ebitda in Q4FY26 rose 97.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹155 crore from ₹78 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margin stood at 16.3 per cent in the reporting quarter. For the full fiscal year 2026, the company's net profit declined 90 per cent to ₹20.87 crore as against ₹229.59 crore during the previous year (FY25). Its net sales grew by 70 per cent to ₹2,345.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against ₹1,380.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

READ | SBI Annual Report FY26: Why Motilal Oswal sees 35% upside in this PSB stock Post Q4 results, JM Financial has maintained 'Buy' rating on Tilaknagar Industries for a target price of ₹550, implying an upside of more than 20 per cent from the previous close of ₹455.35. The brokerage said that Tilaknagar Industries' Q4 revenue came in below expectations due to lower volumes, but stronger gross margins helped the company post an earnings beat at the operating level. Q4 also marked the first full quarter of consolidation of the Imperial Blue business. It said that the company is well placed to deliver strong volume growth over the next few years as the integration of Imperial Blue brand progresses smoothly.

"Imperial Blue transition is well on track with 75 per cent of the business now exiting the third-party sales and marketing arrangement (TSMA). IB volume of 4.6 million in 4Q appears to be lower (versus 1.8 million in December) largely due to transition impact, and it should normalise going ahead," the brokerage said. On the volume front, Tilaknagar Industries expects high-single-digit to low-double-digit volume growth for FY27 for the combined business with the IB business growing faster than the legacy business. READ | BofA sees structural growth opportunity in Lenskart; initiates with 'Buy' On profitability, the brokerage expects near-term margins to be impacted due to raw material inflation. However, a combination of margin expansion in IB, cost optimisation in the legacy business, UKFTA benefit and possible price hikes should help sustain margins closer to lower end of guidance (16–18 per cent) in FY27E.