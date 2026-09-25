Time for India to reconsider self-listing of exchanges, says NSE chairman

India's markets regulator should reconsider allowing exchanges to ​list on their own, NSE Chairman ​Srinivas Injeti said on Friday, a day ‌after the bourse debuted on rival BSE at a valuation of about $47 billion.

India does not allow exchanges to list on their own platforms, citing concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

However, self-listing is permitted in several major global markets. In the United States for example, the New York Stock ‌Exchange's parent Intercontinental Exchange is listed and traded on the NYSE, which it operates.

NSE accounts for about 93% of India's cash-market trading and nearly 75% of options.

Separately, allowing foreign portfolio investors to trade bullion contracts would ​help NSE expand its commodities business, Chief Business Officer Sriram Krishnan ‌said.