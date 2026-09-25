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Time for India to reconsider self-listing of exchanges, says NSE chairman

India does not allow exchanges to list on their own platforms, citing concerns over potential conflicts of interest

Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, National Stock Exchange (NSE)
Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, National Stock Exchange (NSE) | Image: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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India's markets regulator should reconsider allowing exchanges to ​list on their own, NSE Chairman ​Srinivas Injeti said on Friday, a day ‌after the bourse debuted on rival BSE at a valuation of about $47 billion.

India does not allow exchanges to list on their own platforms, citing concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

However, self-listing is permitted in several major global markets. In the United States for example, the New York Stock ‌Exchange's parent Intercontinental Exchange is listed and traded on the NYSE, which it operates.

NSE accounts for about 93% of India's cash-market trading and nearly 75% of options.

Separately, allowing foreign portfolio investors to trade bullion contracts would ​help NSE expand its commodities business, Chief Business Officer Sriram Krishnan ‌said.

India on Thursday permitted FPIs to participate in physically settled non-agricultural commodity ​derivatives, ‌a move expected to boost trading volumes in bullion ‌contracts by broadening the investor base and bringing the market more in line with ‌global peers.

FPIs ​will be ​able to use capital already allocated for equity investments to trade in commodity derivatives, ‌Krishnan ​said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :NSENational Stock ExchangeNational Stock Exchange of India NSE

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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